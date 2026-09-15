Alex Eala has been told a young rival is likely to win a major before her

Rennae Stubbs has backed one of Alex Eala’s young rivals to win a maiden Grand Slam in the next year or so after an impressive US Open campaign.

Over the summer, Eala‘s stock has shot up after winning Washington and delivering eye-catching performances in Wimbledon, Canada, Cincinnati, and New York.

Her Flushing Meadows dreams came to an end at the hands of good friend Iva Jovic, in what was a superb three-set victory for the 18-year-old American in round three.

In the past, four-time women’s doubles champion Stubbs said that rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko was more likely to win a major than the 21-year-old Eala.

And after Jovic’s victory over the Filipina, which was followed by a comprehensive straight-set loss to compatriot Coco Gauff, Stubbs has made a bold prediction about the teenager.

More Tennis News

‘Time to get rid of him’ – John McEnroe savaged over response to Alexander Zverev’s US Open win

WTA Rankings: Rybakina ends Sabalenka’s run, Pegula and Gauff eye No 2 spot, Eala steady, Zheng +69, Radacanu tumbles

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Serena Williams’ coach said world No 16 Jovic is a “special” talent, she can win a Grand Slam within a year and a half, and her mentality is excellent.

She said on The Rennae Stubbs Podcast, “But I want to talk about Jovic. This kid is special. I think she is going to win a major in the next 12 to 18 months because I think she has the chutzpah (supreme audacity).

“Her groundstrokes have improved so much, her forehand has improved so much, it was her weaker shot. She rips that thing and hits it down the line really well when she’s confident.

“Her serve has improved, it has a bit more pop on it now because it was s*** two years ago. She was only 16 but it was not good. She is going for it, her backhand is great, she is willing to move forward when she has to. But her guts in the third set.”

Stubbs added that Jovic was yelling “come on” to herself when she was a break down in the final set and praised her “cojones”.

The Australian continued, “She was not going away physically, mentally and emotionally. She was letting Eala know, ‘I am not going away either, friend’. Her fighting spirit and the way she plays… I am so impressed. I love this kid. 18. Amazing. Cojones.”

Conversely, Stubbs said world No 18 Eala started the match like a “deer in the headlights” and that this loss will be a learning curve for her, while praising both for putting on a great show.

“They are really good friends and they didn’t show that in the match. They were going at it, they were pushing each other, there was no mercy, they were hanging in there,” she said.

READ NEXT: WTA Rankings Race To Indian Wells: Elena Rybakina’s big lead over Aryna Sabalenka, Alexandra Eala 15th