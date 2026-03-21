Rennae Stubbs says that she doesn’t ‘like to see someone getting so upset’ on court after analysing Iga Swiatek’s shock loss at the Miami Open.

The Pole fell to her friend Magda Linette, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, in her opening match at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Swiatek has had a relatively disappointing season, so far, having lost three of her last six matches.

However, whilst the former world No 1 has had periods of mediocre results in the past, she has looked increasingly disgruntled towards both herself and her team.

Stubbs, a former world No 1 in women’s doubles and a frequent tennis analyst, believes that Swiatek’s negative attitude on court only helps her opponents.

“The thing I don’t like to see is someone getting so upset on the court. We saw it from Coco Gauff as well,” commented the Australian, during her podcast.

“It’s about what you are showing to your opponent. I’m a big proponent of that, even when I’m coaching. I’m like, you can’t show your opponent vulnerability, you just can’t, especially when you are playing against great players who are going to take advantage of that.

“I always talk about locker room reputation, but that is the locker room reputation.

“If you look down the other end and see her getting frustrated, you feel like ‘okay, I have a shot’, especially on a court which is usually pretty good for her. It’s quite slow in Indian Wells.”

Latest Tennis News

Coco Gauff admits team urged her to skip Miami Open after injury scare

Aryna Sabalenka ‘really shocked’ as she criticises Miami Open chiefs over Alcaraz, Fonseca decision

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Given the shock loss, Swiatek believes that a change in her expectations may be key to finding greater consistency throughout the season.

During the Pole’s post-match press conference, she labelled her situation as a ‘nightmare’ which she simply has to work through.

“I feel like I carry a lot of expectations when I’m on the court, and I need to get rid of them because my game has not been good enough to have any expectations,” the former world No 1 analysed.

“I feel like I carry a lot of expectations when I’m on the court, and I need to get rid of them because my game has not been good enough to have any expectations.

“I’m a bit confused, but I’ll just work hard to get it back. I know I have it in me, I just lost it for a second. This is the worst nightmare a top tennis player can have.

“Dropping in matches in level like this. I need to live through this and figure it out.

“I’ve always been an over-thinker, but lately it’s just been so intense. It’s hard for me to get rid of many thoughts I have, and this used to be my strength.

“I honestly played my best when I didn’t think much. Now I make so many bad decisions that it’s hard not to think. The stress comes in, the body gets so tense, and things get much harder.”

Swiatek has been coached by Wim Fissette since August 2024, with the Belgian previously helping propel Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber to Grand Slam success.

Rumours of a potential coaching split spread like wildfire after her Australian Open loss to Elina Svitolina; however, these were quickly shot down as false.

After mixed results since joining forces with Fissette – in addition to growing disgruntlement during matches – Stubbs believes that a coaching change may be necessary, if more positive results fail to materialise.

“So, listen, we have spoken about it last year,” began the Australian.

“I thought Wim Fisette was on his last legs last year. She wins Wimbledon and gives him basically eight more months left on his contract.

“He has to be under a lot of pressure going into the clay court season if she doesn’t pick it up and win a couple of tournaments.”

Swiatek will next participate in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, which will be held in Stuttgart from April 13 – 19.

The Pole is a two-time former winner at the clay-court event, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the showpiece match of both the 2022 and 2023 editions.

READ NEXT: Stunning statistics served up as Jack Draper suffers shock defeat at Miami Open