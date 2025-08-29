Former world No 1 Lindsay Davenport has called on tennis fans to ‘take a step back’ in their expectations of Coco Gauff, after the American appeared in tears following her latest US Open match win.

Gauff was victorious over Donna Vekic 7-6(5), 6-2 in the second round of the New York Grand Slam, but appeared to be struggling physically.

The American was broken four times, looking increasingly uncomfortable with her recently-tweaked service motion.

“It’s interesting, it’s 6-5 up, Donna Vekic breaks to serve for the first set, she calls an injury time-out,” analysed Davenport, whilst speaking on the Tennis Channel.

“There’s about a seven-minute break. After a few minutes, Gauff went out to serve. Hits every single one of the 15 serves she tried to hit on both the deuce and sides.

“And so it really gives you a sense that in tennis, what you don’t want to do is overthink, and she’s now trying to learn new grips and new technique, and it’s just all too much for her.

“It seems like everyone’s got to take a step back and just say, ‘You know what, just go play. Let’s go try and figure out this last major of the year, then we can catch our breath.’ But that was heartbreaking to see.”

The emotions of the match appeared too much for the 2023 US Open champion, breaking down in tears after the match.

“Honestly, today was a tough match for me, but I’m just happy with how I was able to manage,” Gauff admitted, during her post-match interview.

“It’s been a rough couple of weeks. I’m just happy to be back on this court, and you guys bring me so much joy. You guys really help me a lot.

“I’m doing this for myself, but I’m also doing it for you, and no matter how tough it gets inside, you can do it.

“I was just trying to tell myself to breathe, and honestly, just putting another ball in the court and just trying to remember the things that I do well,” she said.

“I don’t remember a lot at the end of the first set, but it’s kind of amazing that I was able to get out of that one. Once I was able to reset, and went to the bathroom, splashed some water on my face, after that I felt a lot better out here.”

Jim Courier, fellow Tennis Channel contributor and former world No 1, believes that Gauff’s victory was best marked by her ‘resilience’ given all of the outside pressure.

“For me, this is the big picture, a remarkable story of resilience in an athlete,” he analysed.

“She is so vulnerable in full view in the biggest tennis tournament in America, and she is the centrepiece of this tournament.

“So, what she’s doing, and this will happen at some point, there will be a movie on her life.

“Look, whether it’s a documentary or whether it is a feature film like King Richard, this will be a big part of that, because I’m sure this is going to be a pivot point for her with her serve, and that’s going to be something that she will ultimately put behind her.

“But the emotions of these moments, it is really theatrical and she is inspirational for all of us. Incredible.”