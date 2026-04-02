Novak Djokovic has been providing tips to a rising star of the WTA Tour as 18-year-old Iva Jovic revealed she is in frequent discussion with the 24-time Slam winner.

Given he is the most successful male player of all-time and still competing, not to mention a father of two, it is fair to assume that Djokovic may not have time to watch tennis matches aside from his future opponent’s but that has been revealed to not be the case by rising American player Jovic who has been getting some tips from the Serbian.

Speaking at the WTA 500 event in Charleston, Jovic revealed the “surreal” feeling of having had Djokovic watch some of her matches.

“He’s given me some great tips. I can tell that he has watched my matches, which is surreal,” Jovic told the Tennis Channel. “I’m like, ‘How do you even have time for that? How am I on your priority list?’ But it’s incredible.

“He gives me some very specific takes about some tactics I can play, some different versatility I can add into my game, so I’ve been trying to do it. Me and my coach have a joke, where he says, ‘If you don’t want to listen to me, listen to Novak at least!’, because they’re saying the same thing but it’s a little different when it comes from Novak.”

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As for why Djokovic may have taken an interest in Jovic, they have a shared nationality for although the latter represents America, she has a Serbian father.

She is not the only one to have received some Djokovic tips though and suggested the 38-year-old “really makes time for young players.”

“I don’t know how he does it,” said Jovic. “He’s a husband, he’s a father, he’s the greatest tennis player of all time. He knows, what, seven languages? I don’t know. Everyone needs a time-management plan from Novak, because I don’t know how he does it. But he really makes time for young players and wants to help them, which is great.

“I have a direct line [to him]. I try not to bother him too much, but I text him throughout tournaments especially, when we are at the same place,” said Jovic. “Every time I see him, we have a good chat, so I’m hoping he stays around the Tour longer!”

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