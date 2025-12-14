Roger Federer has confirmed he will make a return to the Australian Open next month, as the Swiss legend is set to be part of an exhibition match with three fellow former world No 1s in Melbourne, but could we see even more of the 20-time Grand Slam champion in 2026?

Federer won the season-opening Grand Slam in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017 and 2018, with his victory against Rafael Nadal in his penultimate Australian Open win one of the most emotional in his career as he won unexpectedly after returning from injury.

Now Federer has confirmed he will get a chance to wave a final farewell to the Australian fans in Melbourne, as he will take to the court with four-time Australian Open champion and eight-time major champion Andre Agassi, two-time US Open champion Patrick Rafter and two-time major winner Lleyton Hewitt in a star-studded encounter on January 17.

“It feels like a lifetime ago that I coined the phrase the ‘Happy Slam’ for the Australian Open, and it still makes me smile when I think about all the moments I’ve had here,” the 24-time Grand Slam winner said.

“I’ve experienced so many emotions on Rod Laver Arena … the joy of lifting ‘Norman’ six times, the honour of playing in front of Rod Laver himself, the challenge of competing against my biggest rivals, and always the overwhelming love and support of the Australian fans.

“Coming back to win the AO in 2017 is one of my most treasured Grand Slam memories and backing it up to win in 2018 was another dream come true in Melbourne. I can’t wait to come Down Under again to the AO and create more fantastic moments with all the Aussie fans.”

Federer recently suggested he is stepping up his hours on the tennis court, with the knee problem that ended his career no longer troubling him.

He has also hinted that he would like to start playing exhibition matches and that could spark a whole new chapter in his story.

Federer fans would pay big money to watch their idol back on court and he is open to an exhibition tour that could also provide funds for his charitable foundation.

He commented on his plan last year, amid suggestions that he could revive his rivalry with Rafael Nadal.

“I would love to start playing two or three times a week and hopefully get myself back on the exhibition court and fill up a few nice around the world. I have no plans yet,” he stated.

Nadal confirmed on Friday that he has undergone surgery on a hand issue, so that would rule out any prospect of a return to action against Federer in the opening months of the New Year, but there is every chance we will see what was arguably the greatest tennis rivalry of all-time revived in a less competitive environment in 2026.