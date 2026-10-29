Roger Federer confirms special comeback as Joao Fonseca dream set to come true

Joao Fonseca looks set to have his wish granted as Roger Federer has confirmed he will head to Brazil for a special event.

At the French Open, Fonseca admitted he is a huge Federer fan and wished the Swiss was regarded as the greatest player of all time, before conceding that Novak Djokovic gets that honour.

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old, who ended his season prematurely due to injury, admitted it was a long-held dream of his to play with the 20-time Grand Slam winner one day.

He said, via Globo, “Without a doubt, the person I’d most like to hit a ball with is Roger Federer. He’s always been an inspiration to me, both on and off the court. Just hitting a few balls with him would be a dream.”

On 12 December, the Brazilian is set to play Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition in Sao Paulo, and now, Federer has announced that he is coming to the same city for another tennis event.

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In an Instagram video, after Fonseca asked the 45-year-old if he is coming to Brazil, Federer is heard saying, “Hey, Joao. Well, I guess the secret is out now.

“I am finally coming back to Brazil after all these years, and this December we will meet at Clubhouse Nights in São Paulo. See you on the court, my friend.”

Brazilian rising star Fonseca added, “Let’s go for it!”

According to Globo, Fonseca and Federer will play tennis together during the event on 5 December but the game will be different from the ‘traditional’ format, with music and entertainment thrown in as well.

Fonseca is sponsored by Federer’s Swiss sportswear brand ‘On’, which is a big reason why this event is taking place. This will be the first time since 2012 that Federer has played a tennis event like this in Brazil, with the Swiss star previously headlining three exhibition matches in São Paulo in front of sold-out stadiums.

Big crowds are once again expected this time out, too.

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