Roger Federer told he will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Maria Sharapova’s induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame was a magical moment for the sport earlier this year and now we are counting down to an event that may be even bigger.

The appearance of Serena Williams at the induction of her greatest rival into the Hall of Fame created headlines around the world, with the former foes confirming their feud is well and truly over, with both now in the tennis afterlife.

Now 20-time Grand Slam winning legend Roger Federer is set to join Sharapova and a long list of tennis greats in the International Tennis Hall of Fame, with the announcement of his imminent induction featuring some of the biggest name in the history of the sport.

Stefan Edberg, Boris Becker, Billie Jean King, Martina Hingis and more shared kind words of congratulations on the Zoom call to welcome Federer into the Hall of Fame, with Martina Navratilova and Rod Laver also on the Zoom call.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game’s great champions,” said Federer.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me.

“It was very special to receive the news at Swiss Tennis, surrounded by the next generation of players — the place where my own journey first began. To be recognised in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling. I look forward to visiting Newport next August to celebrate this special moment with the tennis community.”

A career comes full circle ✨ ​ From the greats to one of the greatest, welcome and congratulations to @rogerfederer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bfPcSC49Kk — International Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) November 19, 2025

Federer will now attend an induction ceremony next August, as he will join 270 other greats of the game on a list that is only open to the true icons of the sport.

There will also be recognition for another trailblazer in sports media at next year’s International Tennis Hall of Fame, with Mary Carillo set to be honoured.

Carillo became the first woman to regularly commentate in tennis broadcasts. Her insight and versatility opened the door for more women to step into analyst roles in tennis and beyond. She has covered hundreds of events for major networks and was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2018.

Carillo has also covered 16 Olympic Games and served as a correspondent for HBO’s “Real Sports,” earning six Emmy Awards and three Peabody Awards, including two for HBO documentaries (“Dare To Compete: The Struggle of Women In Sports” and “Billie Jean King: Portrait of A Pioneer”).

Carillo was notified of her election in a surprise video call with Hall of Famer John McEnroe and Hall of Fame President Patrick McEnroe. The trio grew up playing tennis together in Queens, N.Y.

“I am deeply honoured to be recognised in the company of so many other legends and colleagues of the tennis world,” said Carillo.

“I’ve been privileged to spend my career sharing the stories of this magnificent game, and if I’ve opened any doors along the way, it will make this day in August even more meaningful.”