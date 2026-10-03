What Roger Federer thinks about Ivan Ljubicic’s coaching ability ahead of Felix Auger-Aliassime partnership

Ivan Ljubicic has been announced as Felix Auger-Aliassime’s new coach ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Auger-Aliassime split with Frédéric Fontang earlier this year after nearly a decade and the Canadian has made a real statement of intent by hiring the Croatian.

Ljubicic was a former world No 3 in the his playing days, but he also had a very successful career as a coach since he called time on his playing days.

The Croatian worked with Milos Raonic and Roger Federer in the 2010s, the latter of which brought three Grand Slam titles and four Masters 1000 triumphs.

Federer enjoyed a rennaisance on the ATP Tour under the watchful eye of Ljubicic and the Swiss icon has often gone on record with major praise for the Croatian.

After they split in 2022, when Federer retired from the sport, the Swiss star said: “He taught me a lot and helped me improve many aspects of my game.

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“He is an excellent coach and a phenomenal person. He had a huge influence on my career, and I am certain that without him, I would not have reached where I am today.”

Auger-Aliassime offers Ljubicic a very good opportunity to prove his coaching ability too, as he has all the tools to succeed on the ATP Tour.

The Canadian is often mentioned as one of the players who could eventually challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner and he is still only 26 years old.

Auger-Aliassime currently sits at world No 5 in the ATP Tour rankings and he’s already enjoyed several breakout performances on big stages this year.

The star reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros for the first time in his career this year, eventually losing to Flavio Cobolli in very windy conditions in Paris.

He followed it up with his best-ever performance at Wimbledon too, as he reached the last eight of the grass court Grand Slam for the first time.

He arguably should have won that match too, but he was beaten by an inspired Novak Djokovic, who took the Canadian out after a nail-biting tie-break decider.

With Ljubicic’s experience added to Auger-Aliassime’s impressive performances in 2026, he could become an absolute world beater by the 2027 season.

He will have three big opportunities to showcase his abilities on the larger stages in the 2025 season. The Canadian is expected to play the Shanghai Masters, the Paris Masters, and the ATP Finals before the season ends.

Auger-Aliassime has not won a Masters 1000 event in his career, so that could be the perfect way to kickoff the Ljubicic era.