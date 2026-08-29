Roger Federer mentioned both Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic as he gave a telling answer when discussing the favourites to win the 2026 US Open men’s title.

The men’s singles event at this year’s US Open promises to be one of the most difficult Grand Slam tournaments to predict in recent memory.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner, who would likely have been a firm favourite, pulled out of the US Open due to a knee injury,

Second-ranked Alexander Zverev, who is the top seed in the absence of Sinner, won his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in June.

Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning champion, enters the tournament having not played a match in over four months due to a right wrist injury.

At the age of 39, No 4 seed Novak Djokovic is aiming to become the oldest player to win a major, having secured his most recent Slam at the 2023 US Open.

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In an interview with ESPN ahead of the US Open, Federer was asked if he could pick the men’s winner.

“Tough one, it’s a really tricky one… I mean, obviously, I would pick Alcaraz and Novak if Sinner’s not here,” said the legendary Swiss.

“But then, Carlito, we don’t know. And Novak, we just don’t know, as well, right now.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also addressed the challenge Alcaraz faces in New York following his lengthy absence.

“I think it depends, and only he knows, how much he’s been practising,” said Federer.

“Has he been able to go all out in practice? For how long? Has it been a week? Has it been a month? And I think that’s the difference maker.

“If it’s only been a week, I think it’s going to be very tricky. And if it’s a month, I give him a good chance to find his groove early on.

“So, he just needs to make sure he get’s through the first, let’s say, three rounds, to get rolling.

“I don’t know, I don’t know the insights of how his practice schedule has looked like.”

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