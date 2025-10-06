Roger Federer has named his five greatest tennis players of all time, and his former rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both made his list.

Along with Nadal and Djokovic, Federer himself is considered by many to be one of the three best players to ever play the sport.

During a remarkable career spanning from 1998 to 2022, Federer won 103 ATP singles titles, including 20 Grand Slams, and spent 310 weeks as the world No 1.

Only Djokovic (24) and Nadal (22) have secured more majors than Federer in the history of men’s tennis.

The legendary Swiss shared incredible rivalries with both Nadal and Djokovic during what was a golden age of tennis. Federer amassed a 23-27 record from his 50 encounters with Djokovic and a 16-24 record from his 40 matches against Nadal.

In a conversation with Nigerian singer Burna Boy on the Complex YouTube channel, Federer was asked to name the greatest tennis players ever.

“I gotta go back, you know, who inspired me… For me, I needed my GOAT people who were on the wall at home and I wanted to be like them,” said Federer.

“And for me, that was Stefan Edberg, Swedish guy. He always attacked the net, he was super elegant. He was the coolest.

“And then Boris Becker, from Germany. They (Edberg and Becker) used to play against each other, so I used to be watching them on TV.

“And then Pete Sampras was the next one, from the US. And then, of course, Nadal and maybe Djokovic.”

Edberg and Becker each won six Grand Slam titles, while Sampras claimed 14 — which was the men’s major title record until Federer broke it in 2009.

After Burna Boy said, “I know someone you don’t like, Rafa Nadal”, Federer clarified that he has a good relationship with the Spaniard.

“I like him (laughs). I’m cool with Rafa, we’re good,” Federer said of Nadal.

Speaking in December 2023, Federer expressed his gratitude for his rivalries with Nadal and Djokovic.

“I was really happy and fortunate to play against them almost 40 to 50 times each so I have a lot of memories from a lot of great matches, battles,” said the Swiss.

“I have answered questions about them so many times and I can only say the best things about them. It has been great to share the court with them for so many years.”

