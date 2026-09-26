Roger Federer has his fingerprints etched into the history of the Laver Cup, having set up the Ryder Cup-style tournament back in 2017.

The Swiss icon played the first few team events, representing Team Europe, and he even hung up his racket at the 2022 tournament in London.

The star has returned to London to oversee the 2026 event, which features the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, and Taylor Fritz at The O2 Arena.

Team Europe and Team World are once again captained by Andre Agassi, Pat Rafter, Tim Henman, and Yannick Noah, but Federer’s longtime agent, Tony Godsick, has suggested the Swiss star could be a captain in the near future.

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Speaking at the Laver Cup, Godsick said: “Roger is ready to be captain one day. The next day he says he can’t be captain for ten years. He has four children and a lot on his plate. What I can say is that one day he will be captain, for sure . I hope so.

“I mean, nothing is certain. I know that, behind the scenes, he behaves and acts like a captain with Steve and me. He doesn’t interfere in anything the captains do from that perspective, but he loves this event. I remember when we received the confidential schedule for today, I sent it to him right away and he started analyzing it in detail.

“So he could be ready to captain tomorrow, without a doubt. I would love to see him as captain at some point. Andre is doing a great job. He takes this very seriously, as does Pat Rafter. And Yannick Noah has been absolutely incredible, while Tim Henman has been fantastic.

“So now we have two good captains, but I think we’ll sit down and talk after this. I’m always joking with Roger about it; I think it would be fantastic . And, by the way, there’s no reason why, once you’ve been captain, you can’t be captain again.

“So, does that mean John McEnroe or Björn Borg could return as captain or vice-captain? Absolutely. That’s the beauty of it all. There are no rules or regulations about it.

“Because, if I remember correctly, the initial agreement with John and Björn was for two or three years, wasn’t it? And they ended up staying for seven. We’ll see what happens. Personally, I’d like to see it, but we’ll wait and see.”

Federer has returned sporadically to tennis this year, appearing at the Australian Open and the US Open for star-studded exhibition matches.

He was also inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame recently, so perhaps a Laver Cup captain role will be next in Federer’s return to tennis.