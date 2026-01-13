Carlos Alcaraz has been told “it’s very important” to consider a Grand Slam winner as his next coach and tennis great Mats Wilander has named Roger Federer as the “perfect” candidate as he can help the Spaniard with the “game he doesn’t feel as comfortable with”.

Reigning world No 1 Alcaraz shocked the tennis world in December when he announced that he had parted ways with Juan Carlos Ferrero after seven successful years during which they won six Grand Slams with Alcaraz peaking at No 1 in the ATP Rankings.

The news took the tennis world by storm as it appeared to be a happy relationship, but reports soon emerged that all was not well behind the scenes with Alcaraz’s entourage reportedly unhappy with Ferrero for quite some time.

One journalist claimed that the Alcaraz camp wanted to replace the 2003 French Open winner as coach back in December 2024, but the player himself scuppered the plans and the Spaniard continued in 2025 only to be replaced at the end of the season.

The same report revealed that Andy Murray was lined up to replace Ferrero in 2024, but Novak Djokovic thwarted those plans as he appointed the three-time Grand Slam winner as his coach, although the two parted ways after a few months in 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz News

Why Carlos Alcaraz could have a crucial ‘edge’ over Jannik Sinner at Australian Open – tennis icon

Why Carlos Alcaraz’s latest match against Jannik Sinner was turned into a non-event

Alcaraz, though, has named Samuel Lopez – who joined the team on a full-time basis ahead of the 2025 season – as his main coach, but many believe he will appoint a second mentor in due course.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Wilander believes Alcaraz is likely to turn to another Spaniard, but

In an interview with Eurosport, seven-time Grand Slam winner Wilander stated Alcaraz is likely to turn to another Spaniard, but he also explained why 20-time major champion Federer – and not Murray – would work well with Alcaraz.

“I think it’s very important to have a Grand Slam winner in your ear, he already had Juan Carlos Ferrero,” the Swede stated.

“I think if you are going to have another Grand Slam winner in your ear, that voice should come from a player who plays a different kind of game. When you take Murray and you take Carlos Alcaraz, there is a similarity in the way they are playing.

“But if you take a John McEnroe and a Carlos Alcaraz, suddenly see a big change. Or if you take a Stefan Edberg and a Carlos Alcaraz, there’s a big difference.

“Or let’s consider Roger Federer in there, for example. Now you are talking about someone who could really help Carlos Alcaraz with the game he doesn’t feel as comfortable with. And I think Roger Federer would be the perfect coach for Carlos Alcaraz.”

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.