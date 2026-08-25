Roger Federer has shared his thoughts on Novak Djokovic’s chances of winning the 2026 US Open and also addressed if he would ever come out of retirement.

The Swiss legend, who called time on his remarkable career in 2022, is in New York to play in an exhibition event with Andre Agassi, John McEnroe and Andy Roddick in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Federer played 50 matches against Djokovic between 2006 and 2020, and he amassed a 23-27 record against his Serbian rival.

Djokovic will aim to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title at the 2026 US Open, having secured his most recent major at the 2023 US Open.

The 39-year-old can also equal the Open Era record of five US Open men’s singles titles — which is shared by Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors.

During a press conference at Flushing Meadows, Federer was asked for his verdict on Djokovic’s US Open hopes.

“I mean, I feel like whenever Novak enters any tournament, for that matter, or major, he’ll be in it with a shot,” said the 20-time major champion.

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“So, I always think that, as long as he’s in the draw, there is a chance. And I think that’s also one of the reasons he’s still playing because he actually truly must believe that he can still do it. And that’s my opinion too.”

The former world No 1 also divulged that he has not seen the Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter documentary.

“I haven’t seen the documentary yet. And, well, I mean, I just think we’ve played each other almost 50 times on all the different surfaces and all the biggest courts,” Federer added.

“It was a pleasure to play against an incredible player, unbelievable fighter, figured out his game, became bigger and stronger and better. And it’s amazing that he’s still going. I’m very impressed.”

Asked if he could come out of retirement like Serena Williams, Federer’s response was clear.

“No, no, no, no. No, not at all. Thanks for asking. I wasn’t sure if the question was going to get asked, but I’m happy you did so I can clarify in case anybody thought,” said the 44-year-old.

“No, no, no. Not at all. And I think you, anyway, have to enter the doping pool. Like, God, there’s way too many obstacles.

“And I’m too busy. I’m barely finding time to play any exhos, you know. So imagine a tour and the body is done. But I’m very happy how I’m feeling.

“So, all good. And just a fan now, just enjoying watching.”

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