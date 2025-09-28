Roger Federer outlines how to beat ‘super difficult’ Carlos Alcaraz

Having faced Nadal and Djokovic, Federer is not bad at working out how to beat the best.

Roger Federer has put forward his verdict of how to beat Carlos Alcaraz with the current World No.1 in dominant form.

The Spaniard has lost just seven matches all season and his victory at the US Open saw him move above long-time rival Jannik Sinner.

That momentum makes him the favourite for the ATP Finals to see out the year but another dominant player Federer has passed his judgment on how he could beat the 22-year-old.

“I mean, obviously it’s surface-based,” Federer said, as per Athlon Sports. “Not every surface allows you just to power through. Maybe against Alcaraz, sometimes you have to outmanoeuvre him, which is obviously super difficult.

“What I did see is just what he’s able to cover, and with the speed that he has, you have to go in with a mindset that you need to win the point twice.”

Unsurprisingly, Federer also said the athleticism of Alcaraz makes him able to produce a winner at any point.

“That can really throw some question marks,” Federer said of Alcaraz’s athleticism. “Even if you’re hitting an easy forehand that’s normally a winner.

“Now, you don’t know if it’s going to be a winner or if you’ll need an overhead smash. So, you always have an extra chance to miss a ball.”

One man who has managed to beat Alcaraz in recent history is Taylor Fritz who defeated the Spaniard during Team World’s successful Laver Cup run.

Federer believes that the “aggressive” manner in which Fritz attacked Alcaraz is how he would approach it.

“I would obviously play very aggressive against him on an indoor court like this, like Taylor [Fritz] did—keep coming at him, make him feel uncomfortable, mix it up, come in some.”

“I thought that Taylor did an amazing job, serving clutch when he had to, and then just being really solid when he did.

“And also in defense, you have to show the whole arsenal against Carlos, because he will stress that out and figure it out normally. Yesterday was a big surprise that he just didn’t—he kind of ran out of time.”

