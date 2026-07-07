Roger Federer picks his favourite Wimbledon match of all time – ‘It’s iconic’

Roger Federer returned to Wimbledon to watch the likes of Jasmine Paolini and Arthur Fery book themselves a place in the quarter-final of the Grand Slam.

Federer won Wimbledon eight times between 2003 and 2017, which is an Open Era record, and he is one of the most beloved players in the Grand Slam’s history.

The star retired in 2022, but he returned to the 2026 tournament for the start of the second week, and he is expected to watch most of the action for the rest of the event.

In an interview with British Vogue backstage at the iconic tournament, Federer revealed his favourite match ever played at the iconic grass court Grand Slam.

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“Oh, favourite Wimbledon moment? I’d have to go with Borg and McEnroe,” said Federer, talking about their incredible meeting in the 1980 final.

“Two of my favorite players of all time you know when they played five sets and they played a bunch of times against each other here and I feel like the one that is the most iconic one is when Bjorn goes to his knees, he throws his racket up in the air.

“And I believe he’s wearing his red tracksuit top at the end. Back in the day when you were still allowed to wear a bit more colour and he’s holding the Wimbledon trophy up I think it’s an iconic moment.”

Borg defeated McEnroe 1–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7(16–18), 8–6 in what is considered one of the best-ever finals in the history of Wimbledon.

The only other match that tends to come up in the conversation of best matches at Wimbledon is actually one of Federer’s.

The 2008 Wimbledon final between Federer and Rafael Nadal is often hailed as one of Wimbledon’s best ever, but it’s one the Swiss icon will be pained to remember.

Federer lost the match in a deciding set, after losing the fifth set 9-7, long before Wimbledon introduced the ‘Championship Tie-Break’.

It is not only considered one of the best Wimbledon finals of all time, but it’s often regarded as one of the best tennis matches in the history of the sport.

The Grand Slam final was 4 hours and 48 minutes of play and saw Federer lose his 65-match unbeaten streak on grass, dating back to June 2003.

The match saw Nadal crowned the Wimbledon champion for the first time in his career and he would only go on to win one more title at SW19, at the 2010 event.

Federer, meanwhile, would bounce back from the disappointment of 2008 to win a further three Wimbledon titles, and they came in 2009, 2012, and 2019.