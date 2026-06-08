Roger Federer has been confirmed to play the US Open once again, seven years after his last appearance in 2019.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion retired in 2022, following an appearance at the Laver Cup, but he has slowly begun to return to the sport he dominated for so many years.

The Swiss star returned to the Australian Open this year with an exhibition match alongside Lleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi, and he also played a practice session with Casper Ruud.

The star is set return to the US Open later this year and he will play a starry doubles match during the qualifying stages of the tournament.

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Federer will play a doubles match alongside Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, and Agassi at Flushing Meadows, with the match taking place on Tuesday, August 25th.

In a statement given to the Grand Slam, Federer said: “The US Open has always been one of the most special tournaments for me. So many unforgettable moments of my career happened in New York, and Arthur Ashe Stadium is a place that means a great deal to me.

“I’ve missed being part of that atmosphere and feeling the incredible energy that the fans bring every year,” he added. “To return to Arthur Ashe and share the evening with Andy, Andre and John makes it even more meaningful.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating those memories, seeing the fans again, and enjoying a very special night together.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Federer is returning to Flushing Meadows once again, as he surely holds fond memories at the New York Grand Slam.

The Swiss star won the event five years in a row between 2004 and 2008, which is an Open Era record. He also holds the joint amount of US Open titles in the Open Era with five, alongside Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors.

However, following his dominance between 2004 and 2008, Federer only reached two more US Open finals in the rest of his career. He was defeated by Juan Martin del Potro in 2009 and Novak Djokovic in 2015.

The tennis legend reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam in his last appearance in 2019, but his time at the event was ended by Grigor Dimitrov.

Dimitrov toppled the 20-time Grand Slam champion in five sets to knock Federer out of his last Grand Slam in New York and the tournament was eventually won by Rafael Nadal.

Federer was forced out of the US Open in 2020 and 2021 due to injury and he retired the following year with an 86% win rate at Flushing Meadows.