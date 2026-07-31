Roger Federer told he will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Roger Federer has returned sporadically to tennis in 2026, at a variety of iconic events on the calendar.

The star returned to the Australian Open earlier this year for the first time since he retired, to play an exhibition doubles match and a practice set with Casper Ruud.

Federer also returned to Wimbledon this year, in a non-playing capacity, as he watched Alexander Zverev take on Jiri Lehecka from Centre Court’s royal box.

The Swiss icon is set to play another exhibition doubles match at the US Open later this year, alongside John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Andre Agassi.

That will follow his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, which takes place at Newport, Rhode Island between August 27th-30th.

Following on from Federer’s stint in America, the star has also been confirmed to play a Masters events during the ATP Tour’s Asian swing.

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According to tennis journalist, Michael Samulksi, Federer is set to play the Shanghai Masters for the second year in a row in October.

Federer will be bringing his ‘Roger & Friends’ celebrity doubles match to the Masters tournament on October 16th.

Last year, the Swiss star competed alongside actors Donnie Yen and Wu Lei, plus former WTA star Zheng Jie, so expect more of the same this year.

It should not be surprising that Federer is returning to the Shanghai Masters once again, as he holds a very impressive record at the Chinese tournament.

Federer won the event twice in his career, in 2014 and 2017, and reached the final another two times.

He holds a 41–12 win-loss record at the Shanghai Masters, which equates to a very impressive 77% win rate at the Masters event.

Speaking about the tournament in 2018, Federer heaped praise on the Shanghai Masters.

“Only later did I realise the power and the potential, I had, and especially this country had, to embrace tennis and to see what they really wanted to achieve here in this part of the world, especially here in Shanghai where people seem so excited about this sport,” he said.

“There’s flags everywhere from the airport when you arrive till here, to the Qizhong Stadium. The excitement they have to come here, it’s a lot of fun for the players. Have an incredibly strong fan base it seems here in China. That’s why I loved playing at the Olympics in Beijing. So I feel like I’m very connected to China.”

Federer also played several times in Shanghai when it was the host city of the ATP Finals. He claimed two titles at the ATP Finals while Shanghai was the host city.