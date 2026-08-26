Roger Federer has been one of the biggest talking points of the US Open already this year and he is set to stick around in the sport for a good while yet.

Federer returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium for a selection of events during the US Open’s ‘Opening Week’, including a practice session with Lorenzo Musetti and a set with Andy Roddick.

Following his stint at the US Open, which is the first time he has played the event since 2019, Federer is set to head to Newport, Rhode Island to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Federer is being inducted in the first year he is eligible and he is set to enter the prestigious Hall of Fame alongside WTA Tour icon Mary Carillo.

While Federer’s upcoming induction has made headlines, Johanna Konta believes Federer’s career and popularity almost outstrips the entire organisation.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the former British no 1 explained how Federer’s impending Tennis Hall of Fame induction felt like a foregone conclusion.

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“It feels like he’s already in it. Do you know what I mean? It almost feels pointless because it’s so obvious that it almost doesn’t seem real,” said Konta.

“But I saw a little clip from clip of him tying his bandanna up [at the US Open], and it was just so nostalgic. It’s [the Hall of Fame] important because it celebrates something that’s gone.

“But again, I think in the context of someone like Roger, it almost feels pointless just because I feel like he was – and, to be fair, Rafa and Novak – it feels like they are already in the Hall of Fame while they were actively playing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Konta also suggested that Federer should be inducted into the Hall of Fame a second time, alongside his rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

“They have their own separate ones, but then a joint one, because what was unbelievable, it wasn’t just their individual careers, it was how they had their careers alongside each other,” Konta.

“That’s what made the whole thing incredible, because Roger on his own would have still been spectacular and special, but it would have not been as emotional, as massive, as engrossing if Rafa wasn’t having the same alongside him, and then Novak joining alongside them.

“So I think individually, 100%, but jointly, they gave something that I don’t know when we’ll see something of that calibre again.”

Between them, Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal won 66 Grand Slam titles in what is one of the most impressive eras the sport has ever seen.