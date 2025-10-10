Roger Federer’s controversial suggestion that tournament organisers are producing slower courts that favour the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is wide off the mark, according to the Cincinnati Open chief.

Sinner and Alcaraz have dominated men’s tennis over the past two years, sharing eight Grand Slams between them. The Italian has won two Australian Open titles, one US Open, and one Wimbledon crown, while Alcaraz has lifted back-to-back French Open titles, the 2024 Wimbledon trophy, and most recently, the US Open title.

The pair have also met in five finals this year, including three consecutive major finals as they faced each other in the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open showpiece matches.

Following Alcaraz’s win over Sinner in the final at Flushing Meadows, tennis great Federer floated an interesting opinion as he told the Served With Andy Roddick podcast that tournament organisers are deliberating slowing courts as they want to see the top two men’s players in the final.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner said: “I understand the safety net that the tournament directors see in making the surface slower. It’s for the weaker player – he has to hit extra amazing shots to beat Sinner, whereas if it’s quick, he can only maybe blast a few and, at the right time… and he gets past.

“So that’s what the tournament directors are [thinking], like: ‘I kind of like Sinner-Alcaraz in the finals, you know? It kind of works for the game’.”

Current world No 3 Alexander Zverev also voiced his frustration with the current situation, but Sinner shrugged off suggestions that all courts are slow, saying “I feel like still every week is a bit different”.

And now an ATP Masters 1000 tournament director has insisted that they are not producing courts to favour the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz.

Bob Moran, the man responsible for the ATP and WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open, told BBC Sport: “Trying to create something that benefits certain players never goes through our head – not even close.

“We were fast, and we had Sinner and Alcaraz [in the final]. For the three years I’ve been doing this in Cincinnati, the players have come back to me that they feel fast.

“What we were really striving for this year was consistency throughout the swing – when they hit the States, in Washington DC, through to the US Open.

“We all decided that we wanted to be in that medium-fast to fast range. Our goal – consistent speeds, consistent ball – that’s what we are being told by the players they want.”

Alcaraz and Sinner played in this year’s Cincinnati final with the former winning the title after the Italian had to retire due to illness while last year Sinner beat Frances Tiafoe in the final.

According to Moran, last year’s courts were “wicked fast”.

Will Cincinnati look to increase the court speeds in the future?

“We would hear it, we would definitely hear it from the players,” Moran added.

“I think we were a little bit faster than normal last year. Players were telling us we were wicked fast last year – almost like ice. I don’t know if we could get much faster than we were last year.

“In my mind great points, point construction, rallies – I think that’s what the fans are looking for.”