Roger Federer’s return to the US Open: how and when to get tickets and the price for his comeback match

Seven years since his last appearance, Roger Federer is set to return to the US Open for an exhibition match during the first week of the tournament.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has returned to the tennis fold in 2026, after playing a practice session and an exhibition match at this year’s Australian Open.

That will continue at the US Open, where the Swiss star is set to play a doubles match alongside Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and John McEnroe at Flushing Meadows.

Federer released a statement to confirm his return, leaving the tennis world in stupour for his return to the sport he dominated for two decades.

“The US Open has always been one of the most special tournaments for me. So many unforgettable moments of my career happened in New York, and Arthur Ashe Stadium is a place that means a great deal to me,” he explained ahead of his return.

“I’ve missed being part of that atmosphere and feeling the incredible energy that the fans bring every year,” the Swiss icon added. “To return to Arthur Ashe and share the evening with Andy, Andre and John makes it even more meaningful.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating those memories, seeing the fans again, and enjoying a very special night together.”

Fans are incredibly excited for Federer’s return to the New York Grand Slam and tickets are expected to be snapped up quicky when they go on-sale.

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In a statement on their website, the US Open wrote: “Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 11 at 9AM ET via Ticketmaster and USOpen.org.”

However, there is a chance that some fans might be able to get tickets earlier than the general sale.

There is a pre-sale for US Open Insider members, which is set to go on sale on Wednesday, June 10. You can sign up to become a US Open Insider for free here.

Federer’s match alongside McEnroe, Agassi, and Roddick will mark his first match at Flushing Meadows since 2019, when he made the quarter-finals of the competition.

He was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov in the last eight after an epic late-night thriller that needed all five sets. The Bulgarian, who was unseeded at the time, won the match by a scoreline of 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2.

Following the match, Federer said: “I feel low. I’m disappointed it is over because I feel as I though I was playing well. It is a missed opportunity. I thought if I could get through I’d have two days off after.”

The Swiss icon is sure to be far happier when he returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the 2026 event.