Adolfo Daniel Vallejo has copped a heavy fine following his “unacceptable” comments about the female chair umpire who officiated his second-round match at the French Open.

World No 71 Vallejo took on rising French teenager Moise Kouame on Thursday and the majority of fans on Court Suzanne Lenglen were rooting for the 17-year-old with their support often getting slightly out of hand.

Ana Carvalho was in the chair and did a good job controlling the crowd for nearly five hours with the young Kouame going on to win 6-3, 7-5, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8).

But Vallejo was unimpressed with the Brazilian official as he told Clay magazine after the match that it would have been better if the event was overseen by a man.

“It has to be refereed by a man, because it’s a very demanding crowd and you need a lot of strength to go against the crowd,” the Paraguayan stated. “The crowd was very out of line, but I understand they’re supporting their compatriot.

“It’s quite an intense crowd, and that’s why I was prepared; I already knew it would be like that and, to be honest, it didn’t harm me, but rather strengthened him.”

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The tennis community – including French Open organisers – were quick to condemn the 22-year-old for his ridiculous remarks with former world No 1 Andy Roddick describing him as a “a**hole”.

“…for someone being so f****** stupid to say it out loud. Whatever. I hope he gets bad line calls… from guys,” the American said.

And, unsurprisingly, he has been fined for his outburst with Roland Garros Tournament Director Amelie Mauresmo confirming he has to dock up roughly half of his prize money.

“A fine of €65,000 (about $76,000) has been imposed, roughly half of his prize money,” tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said.

“This is clearly something that is unacceptable to us, to the tournament and to the Federation even beyond the tournament. This kind of language has no place here.”

Players who reach the second round at the French Open earn €130,000 ($151,921/£112,214) and it is a big hit for Valleja, who is still making his way up in the ATP Rankings.

The Paraguayan had earned $244,910 in prize money in 2026 before the French Open while his career total was sitting at $502,556.

Vallejo was making his Grand Slam main draw debut as he previously lost in the qualifying round at the Australian Open and then won his maiden match as he moved into the second round when 20th seed Cameron Norrie retired with an injury while 7-6 (9-7), 2-0 behind.