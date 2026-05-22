The build-up to the French Open is being dominated by the increasingly ugly spat between the game’s top players and tournament organisers over the thorny issue of prize money.

After the biggest names in the sport issues a statement earlier this month expressing their disappointment over the percentage of prize money going to the stars of the show at Roland Garros.

Despite a huge prize money increase at the second Grand Slam of the season, players are still demanding a bigger slice of the cash generated by the 15-day event in Paris.

The players are given 22 per-cent of revenue generated in ATP Tour events, but they claim they only get around 15 per-cent at Grand Slams.

“It’s not about wanting more money. It’s about just wanting what’s fair,” declared top ten star Taylor Fritz as he spoke to the media in Paris.

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“We have been pretty patient and mild with, I’d say, our requests, and I think all of us feel it’s a bit disrespectful to just be ignored when the sport is the healthiest, when I think there is a very fair partnership and open dialogue between the players and the tournaments.”

World No 1 Jannik Sinner echoed those sentiments, as he repeated the sentiments he offered up in Rome earlier this month.

“I think it’s something good because without us events are not possible to play,” said Sinner.

“It’s about the respect. We have to wait for over a year for just a small response. It’s not nice.”

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka also made her point, as she cut her press conference short in protest.

“I stand with my words,” said the Belarusian. “We wanted to do it in a respectful way at the beginning, and you guys know how much we respect you and we appreciate you. It’s not about you. It’s just we are trying to fight for a fair percentage.”

She ended the press conference by adding: “Now it’s time for national language. Thank you so much for being here, for asking questions.”

While the players may be right, in principle, to demand more money from a tournament where they are the star performers, there appears to be some confusion over tournament turnover and tournament profits.

The players are looking at the annual turnover figure of €450m at Roland Garros and suggesting they could get a higher percentage of that figure.

In essence, the players are are getting around 50 per cent of profits from the event in prize money, although they would argue the French Tennis Federation should not be spending so much to put the event on.

The counter argument would be that the facilities at Roland Garros have gone to another level in recent years, with the profits from the event paying for the vast improvements that have been noted by all players.

The roof on Court Philippe Chatrier was a hugely expensive innovation and the player areas at the event have also been massively upgraded.

That all needs huge investment and they players demanding they need more money need to appreciate that some of the profits from the 15-day Roland Garros event are also used to improve tennis in France and the wider sport at all levels.

If they take a bigger slice of the pie, junior tennis and other elements of the sport will be impacted, with the prize money debate set to be reignited when Wimbledon reveal their prize money numbers for their tournament that gets underway at the end of next month.

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