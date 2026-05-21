The second Grand Slam of the 2026 season, Roland Garros, is just around the corner, but several high-profile players have already confirmed they will not play the Paris event.

Carlos Alcaraz has been the biggest withdrawal so far, but he has also been joined by Lorenzo Musetti, Jack Draper, and Holger Rune on the men’s draw.

The WTA withdrawal list for Roland Garros is slightly less starry, but the likes of Sonay Kartal, Marketa Vondrousova, and Varvara Gracheva will not play in Paris.

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Sebastian Korda has now announced he will not play Roland Garros and it was an announcement which came just before the draw was made for the Grand Slam.

It is not a real surprise for the American, as he has not played an ATP-level event since the Miami Open, when he stunned Alcaraz in the second round.

Korda was beaten in the next round in Miami, by Martin Landaluce, and he cited a back injury following his defeat to the Spanish rising star.

That has appeared to put him out of action for the entirety of the clay court swing, but he did appear on the entry list for Roland Garros. However, he’s decided his injury is too severe and he will not play the event.

He will be replaced by a lucky loser who has, as yet, not been confirmed. It will, however, be a player who made the second phase of qualifying in Paris.

Korda’s withdrawal from Roland Garros is the peak of an incredibly inconsistent season for the American.

He has had incredible highs, including his victory against Alcaraz. He also reached the final in Delray Beach, as well as a Challenger event in San Diego.

Conversely, Korda was knocked out of the Australian Open first round by qualifier Michael Zheng and he won just three matches across the Sunshine Double.

Korda currently sits at World No. 47 in the ATP Tour rankings, but there is every chance his latest withdrawal causing him to fall out of the top 50.

He reached the third round of Roland Garros in 2025, so he will lose a fair chunk of ranking points due to his withdrawal. The likes of Ethan Quinn, Gabriel Diallo, and Miomir Kecmanovic sit just behind Korda in the rankings too, and they are all active at Roland Garros.