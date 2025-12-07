Ukrainian WTA player Oleksandra Oliynykova has claimed “many” Russian tennis stars support the war in Ukraine while claiming to be neutral as she criticised Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, tennis players from both Russia and Belarus (a Russian ally) have competed as neutral athletes on the ATP and WTA Tours.

In addition, Russia and Belarus have been banned from entering teams in the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, while players from the two nations competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics as Individual Neutral Athletes.

Since the war started, nine Russian players have changed nationality to represent a different country, with Anastasia Potapova — who switched to Austria — the most recent.

There are currently seven Russian players in the top 50 of the WTA Rankings, with three in the top 20: Andreeva, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Liudmila Samsonova.

Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov are all ranked in the top 20 of the ATP Rankings.

Andreeva, the world No 9, is currently the highest-ranked Russian player on either tour, while world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is Belarusian.

Oliynykova, a 24-year-old who broke into the top 100 of the WTA Rankings for the first time last month, condemned Russian players who have taken a neutral stance on the war in her country.

“Neutrality should be put to the test. Many support the war. For some, not representing their country is enough, but it isn’t,” Oliynykova was quoted as saying by Argentine tennis outlet Saque y Red.

Andreeva and Shnaider, who are 18 and 21 respectively, are two of the brightest talents on the WTA Tour.

Oliynykova called out the duo for receiving prizes rom Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“Even without a flag, they can play without limits. Andreeva and Shnaider received prizes from Putin,” the Ukrainian said.

“We need to talk more about this. It’s a big problem because they have worldwide recognition while simultaneously supporting the Russian government.”

She added: “We Ukrainians dream of peace, but it doesn’t depend on us. We are only defending our country, and the Russians are the only ones who don’t want peace.”

After winning a Challenger tournament in Colina, Chile last month, Oliynykova paid tribute to her father, who is currently fighting in the war in Ukraine.

“I dedicate this achievement to my father, the best father in the world who always believed in me and now stands to protect our country,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Dad, I am proud of you and I am trying my best to make your dreams come true. Thank you for protecting me and all of us!”

