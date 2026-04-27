Aryna Sabalenka had to dig deep as she overcame an impressive performance from Naomi Osaka at the Madrid Open.

The World No 1 entered the clay tournament as the clear favourite but her progress to the fourth round looked under threat when Osaka won the opening set tie break.

But Sabalenka showed her class in the second, winning 6-3, which took the momentum out of Osaka and the deciding set finished 6-2.

When Sabalenka looks back on where she can improve from this match, undoubtedly the answer will be converting break points as she managed to finish just four of 14 presented opportunities. Osaka on the overhand was 100% with her one from one.

It was also a match with an unusually high number of double faults as Sabalenka hit six and Osaka five.

After her progression into the next round was confirmed, Sabalenka praised Osaka for performing at such a high level given her maternity leave with the contest lasting two hours and 20 minutes.

“That was an incredible level,” she said. “She played really incredible tennis. I feel like I just got lucky a couple of shots in the third set. That’s why it went that fast.

“But overall, it was a really incredible fight. I’m happy that she brought the fight. I had to fight through. I had to level up my game and I’m happy with the performance.

“She’s such an inspiration and coming back out of pregnancy in sport like tennis, it’s not that easy at all. And to see her back in the top 20, for sure, she’s going towards the top 10. It’s incredible. It’s inspiring.

MORE NEWS ON T365

* Madrid Open: Joao Fonseca makes blunt ‘attitude’ confession after smashing racket in Rafael Jodar loss

* Jannik Sinner gives emphatic answer to GOAT debate amid Federer, Nadal and Djokovic comparison

* Elena Rybakina has no ‘trust’ in line-calling system after ‘stolen point’ in Madrid Open

“She gives all of us hope that we can go for [have a] baby and we can come back and still play that level of tennis. It’s inspiring.”

Sabalenka was also asked about the praise of Brazilian fans given she is now married to one and said that helped push her through.

“My Brazilian fans, they’re the best. They turn on the volume at the right moment, and it really, really helped me. So, yeah, I really appreciated their support. So it’s honestly incredible to feel in the arena.”

The head-to-head is now 2-1 in Sabalenka’s favour who has beaten Osaka twice already this year.

Osaka’s win meanwhile came in 2018 at the US Open when she defeated the then-No 26 Sabalenka.

Sabalenka will now face World No 32 Hailey Baptiste in the quarter finals while Osaka has gained 17 ranking points from the tournament.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.