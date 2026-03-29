The Sunshine Swing is nearly complete, with just the men’s singles final left to take place at the Miami Open on Sunday.

However, despite the tournament reaching its closing stages, there are still plenty of big headlines emerging from Florida and the wider tennis world as a whole.

Here, we round up the biggest tennis headlines emerging from the past 24 hours.

Tennis News

Aryna Sabalenka eyeing up Serena Williams all-time rankings record after Miami Open win

Carlos Alcaraz schedule: Insiders reveal world No 1’s clay-court tournaments

Sabalenka’s ‘Sunshine Double’

Just 13 days after winning the Indian Wells title for the first time, WTA world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka completed the Sunshine Double with victory at the Miami Open.

Sabalenka battled past a resilient Coco Gauff in a battling 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory to lift the Miami Open title for the second straight year, becoming the first woman since Ashleigh Barty in 2021 to retain the title at the WTA 1000 event successfully.

The 27-year-old has cemented her place as the leading female hard-court player of her generation, and is now one of just five women in history to win in both Indian Wells and Miami in the same year.

Read More: Miami Open: How Aryna Sabalenka emulated four fellow world No 1’s with ‘Sunshine Double’ feat

Sabalenka and Gauff’s big payday

Significant prize money and ranking points are on offer at all WTA 1000 events, with the Miami Open being no exception.

And, for their runs in Miami, both Sabalenka and Gauff will be well-rewarded for their impressive efforts.

In terms of the WTA Rankings, Sabalenka has consolidated her lead as the world No 1 thanks to her title defence, while Gauff’s run to the final means that she will overtake Iga Swiatek and move up to world No 3 on Monday.

Read More: How much money and how many ranking points did Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff win at the Miami Open?

Novak Djokovic cannot ‘be called the GOAT’

Former world No 4 Pat Cash has claimed that no one “can be called the GOAT” when asked about Novak Djokovic on the Off Court with Greg podcast.

Djokovic is widely considered by many to be the greatest male tennis player of all time, with 24 Grand Slam singles titles and 428 weeks as the world No 1 to his name, among other records.

However, 1987 Wimbledon champion Cash has claimed that it is impossible to compare eras in tennis while discussing other legends of the sport.

Read More: Novak Djokovic cannot be called the GOAT of tennis, claims former Wimbledon champion

Sinner and Lehecka seal big ATP Rankings boosts

Jannik Sinner and Jiri Lehecka face off in the Miami Open final on Sunday, though both will take home huge positives from the event regardless of the result.

Both are set for big boosts in the ATP Rankings, with Sinner set to close the gap to Carlos Alcaraz, while Lehecka is projected to reach a new career high.

There is also good news for the likes of Arthur Fils and Martin Landaluce following impressive runs, though defending champion Jakub Mensik is set for a notable drop.

Read More: ATP Rankings Winners & Losers Miami Open: Sinner closes Alcaraz gap, Lehecka +8, Mensik -12

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