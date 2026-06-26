Serena Williams and Venus Williams now know who they will face at Wimbledon

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are set to return to the Wimbledon doubles draw for the first time in a decade.

The last time they played Wimbledon in 2016 they lifted the title and at long last they are finally returning to defend their sixth and final trophy at SW19.

The Williams sisters received a wildcard for this year’s Wimbledon following Serena’s sensational return at Queen’s and the Berlin Open.

Serena played alongside Victoria Mboko at Queen’s and Karolina Muchova in Berlin to gear up for her sensational return to Wimbledon.

They are yet to play alongside each other, however, and this will be their first doubles appearance since Serena’s ‘swansong’ at the 2022 US Open.

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The sister pairing have been awarded a fairly kind draw as they will play the unseeded pairing of Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio in round one.

Neither Sierra or Osorio have reached past the second round of a Grand Slam in doubles and they are a fairly new team, so it could be an opportunity for Serena and Venus.

Sierra holds a 1-3 win-loss record so far this year in doubles, while Osorio is 0-2, so they will not be arriving at Wimbledon brimming with confidence.

However, both have proved themselves to be impressive singles players over the years. Sierra claimed two WTA 125 titles last season, albeit they were both on clay.

The Argentine also knocked out Emma Raducanu and Jasmine Paolini back-to-back at Roland Garros this year, before falling in the third round to Sorana Cirstea.

Osorio, meanwhile, has two 250 titles to her name and she claimed the inaugural Philippine Women’s Open earlier this year. She also reached the third round of Roland Garros this year, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova and Yulia Puntinseva.

However, it is clear that both Osorio and Sierra are very much clay court players so the change of surface, and the power of the Williams, could be a step too far for them.

This is the second kind draw Serena has received at Wimbledon, after being drawn against out-of-form Maya Joint in the first round of the singles draw, although she could potentially play Alex Eala in round two and Iga Swiatek in the third round.

They have also been drawn in the same section of the draw as Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden, Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs, and Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, the latter of which were the duo Serena and Mboko defeated in the first round of Queen’s.

There is every chance Williams could now have a tournament to remember, in both singles and doubles, as she returns to Wimbledon for the first time in four years.