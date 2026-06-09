Serena Williams’ first match in nearly four years saw the American icon pick up a victory alongside Victoria Mboko at Queen’s.

Williams looked very impressive as she and Mboko toppled Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe in straight sets to confirm their place in the second round.

Mboko certainly propped up the 44-year-old’s performance, but the 23-time Grand Slam champion showed glimpses of the incredible player she was in her prime.

The star’s serve, in particular, was very strong and she delighted the London crowd with a few aces in their first round victory.

Speaking after the match, Williams revealed: “It was so fun. I had so much fun playing with Vicki. She really was able to hold up the team and play big on the big points. I could really rely on her. We’ve never played together, but it just felt so natural playing with her. It was really fun.

Mboko, who is 24 years younger than her doubles parter, then showed her true intentions for the Queen’s doubles.

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“First of all, I feel very honoured to play with you Serena. It’s such a privilege to play beside you and I had a lot of fun,” she said, before teasing a deep run in the competition.

“We really did that out there so I’m happy to be playing beside you and we’re going for more,” she said ahead of their second round match against either Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund or Alexandra Panova and Demi Schuurs.

Rumours have been rife about Williams’ upcoming plans, but she remained coy when she was asked what was next during her post-match interview on-court.

“I don’t know,” she replied, before confirming the reason for her comeback.

“I had nothing better to do. I got tired of sitting at home. My kids are out of school for the summer, so why not? I never got to play here, it was always just the men, but it feels really special to play at some place so iconic. Where I saw so many of my friends win and do well and watched so many matches. It’s so cool.”

Williams is also set to play the doubles draw at the Berlin Open, although her partner for the German tournament is yet to be confirmed.

If Mboko and Williams continue to perform the way they did in the first round of Queen’s, it would be very surprising if they didn’t continue their partnership.

It is still unconfirmed if Williams will play Wimbledon, but the Grand Slam will undoubtedly be interested in the icon’s star appeal.