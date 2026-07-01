Serena Williams risked receiving a hefty fine by deciding to skip her post-match press conference after her opening round loss at Wimbledon 2026.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 by world No 87 Maya Joint on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Williams was playing her first singles match since the 2022 US Open, having made her comeback in doubles at the Queen’s Club Championships.

The 44-year-old tennis legend has faced criticism from reporters for not speaking to the press after the match.

The former world No 1 instead released a short statement, which was shared by Wimbledon.

“It was really great to be back at Wimbledon,” Williams said. “I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing. Walking out was amazing. I definitely relished it and missed it and enjoyed the moment more than anything.”

Wimbledon News

Serena Williams comeback may already be over, claims former British No 1

Serena Williams’ opponent describes ‘craziest moment of my life’ prior to Centre Court win

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Tennis’ four major tournaments — the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open — follow the Grand Slam rule book, which states that “both winning and losing players or teams will be required to attend post-match media opportunities following the conclusion of each match.”

Breaking this rule can carry a fine of up to $50,000, but according to reports, Wimbledon organisers have chosen not to fine Williams.

In her pre-tournament press conference, Williams spoke about her decision to make a singles comeback at Wimbledon.

“I had until Monday to decide. I think it was like Sunday. I just wasn’t sure up until then. Honestly, I’m still not even sure, but we’ll see,” said the American.

“I thought not every day Wimbledon holds a wild card for someone. I can name probably like a handful of people. I happened to be one of those people.

“I thought I should really take this opportunity. Who knows if I’ll ever make it here again. This could be it. I was like, What’s wrong with me, Serena? What are you thinking? Are you nuts?

“Like you really should do this. People live to be an athlete. I have this great opportunity to showcase what I do, what I do best, I suppose. Yeah, I think ultimately I was like that is pretty cool, so I should do it.

” I never thought I’d be back here sitting in front of this. We all know how I feel about this. So I never thought I would do this again (smiling). Yeah, all the above. When I revolved or evolved, I had never thought I’d come back.”

READ NEXT: Serena Williams Wimbledon decision branded a ‘disgrace’ by Grand Slam-winning coach

