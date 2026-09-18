Jannik Sinner has been warned off hiring Juan Carlos Ferrero amid rumours that Carlos Alcaraz’s former coach could join the Italian’s team in 2027.

That is according to Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci, who believes that such a move would only serve as more motivation for Alcaraz.

The Spaniard parted company with Ferrero last December, ending a seven-year relationship that resulted in six Grand Slams and many weeks at No 1.

Samuel Lopez stepped up as Alcaraz‘s main coach and immediately helped him win the Australian Open to complete the career Grand Slam.

As the 23-year-old works himself back to full fitness after returning to action at the US Open following four months out with a wrist injury, speculation is mounting over who Ferrero will coach next.

More Jannik Sinner News

Legendary coach pinpoints two changes Alexander Zverev needs to make to beat Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner makes key scheduling decision after Alexander Zverev’s US Open win

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Earlier this week, the former French Open champion confirmed he would return to the tennis circuit soon but wouldn’t go as far as naming that player.

He told Movistar+, “This year I’m very calm, enjoying my family and preparing for what’s coming next year. I think I’m going to return to the tennis circuit, but I can’t say with whom.”

Earlier this year, Ferrero said he would be open to coaching world No 1 Sinner one day, although talk of a Rafael Jodar team up has also been mooted.

While many feel a Ferrero-Sinner team-up would be quite the coup, Macci, who also coached Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams, and Andy Roddick, thinks the “opposite”.

He feels that will lead Alcaraz to “dig even deeper” and turn the tables on a possible Sinner-Ferrero partnership.

If Ferrero end up coaching /helping Sinner, my take is the exact opposite. This would help Carlos the most if they played. Now he mentally digs even deeper (if possible) and beats both of them now and then. Adversity makes greatness stronger. Greatness finds another gear ear to ear.… — Rick Macci (@RickMacci) September 18, 2026

Currently, Sinner’s main coaches are Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill. The latter was initially planning to step down at the end of 2025 before being convinced to stay on.

It remains to be seen how long the Australian will remain in Sinner’s coaching setup but if he does leave, that could open the door for Ferrero.

An intriguing few months lie ahead.

READ NEXT: Alexander Zverev in line to oust Jannik Sinner from world No 1 spot and Carlos Alcaraz can do nothing