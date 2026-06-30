Serena Williams returned to Wimbledon’s Centre Court for the first time since 2022 to face Maya Joint in her first round match.

Williams received a wildcard to play singles and doubles at this year’s Wimbledon, and there was an incredibly buzz around Centre Court before both players came out.

The two played out a nervy first few games on serve in the first set, and Laura Robson revealed what Williams’ coaches were saying to her during the match.

Robson, on duty for BBC Sport, was sat next to Rennae Stubbs and Jarmere Jenkins, who have overseen the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s return to tennis.

Speaking between games to commentators Nick Mullins, Tracey Austin, and John McEnroe, Robson shared what she had heard coming from the box, which was also populated by her sister Venus Williams.

More Serena Williams news

Serena Williams Wimbledon decision branded a ‘disgrace’ by Grand Slam-winning coach

Serena Williams tipped to continue playing until 2028 by Mats Wilander

“I’ve got such a great look in to Jarmere [Jenkins] and Rennae [Stubbs] and Serena’s coaching box and Jamere is actually shouting a lot to have more discipline on return,” said Robson.

“When the return is going to the backhand, Maya Joint just soaks that pace up. It can be a little slower, it can afford to be slower if it’s going to that forehand, because you don’t get punished on that plus one shot.

“There’s a lot of instruction coming Serena’s way, but most of it is to get to the forehand, to be disciplined, and to stay low with the legs. They look pretty okay in terms of tension up in the box, taking a lot of pictures, but I’m keeping my ears open.”

For the first set at least, Williams looked more than ready for a singles run at Wimbledon. Although Joint entered their match in wretched form, her movement looked up to the standard needed.

Williams’ serve, meanwhile, was just as dangerous as it had been in her pomp.

The American icon will be hoping for a lengthy run in the singles at Wimbledon this year, although she has been handed a difficult run of it at SW19.

If she defeats Joint in the first round, she will play Alexandra Eala in the second. The winner of that tie will likely play Iga Swiatek in the third round.

No matter what happens in her opening round match, Williams is sure to return to one of Wimbledon’s biggest courts for her much anticipated run in the doubles draw.

The star is set to play doubles alongside sister Venus and that will undoubtedly be one of the biggest talking points of the Grand Slam too.