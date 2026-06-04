Seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander has shared some candid thoughts on Serena Williams’ sensational return to tennis.

Williams, 44, played her last match at the 2022 US Open, and she is set to make her comeback at the Queen’s Club Championships next week.

The legendary American will play doubles with Victoria Mboko at the grass-court WTA 500 tournament in London.

The 23-time major champion will then reportedly compete in doubles at the WTA 500 in Berlin later this month, while she is expected to play singles in a stunning Grand Slam return at Wimbledon.

In his column for French newspaper L’Equipe, Wilander backed Williams‘ decision to start her comeback with doubles, but he argued the tennis icon should “give it up” if she is “trying to win again.”

“If Serena had asked me for advice, I would have told her to do exactly that: start on grass and with doubles,” said the former world No 1.

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“Because if she then wants to play singles, Wimbledon is the place where it will be easiest for her to win a match. She surely still serves very well, and not everyone knows how to play on grass.

“Afterwards, I would have asked Serena, ‘Why are you doing this? Because you’re feeling fit? Because your sister is still going?’ If it’s just for fun, then you should definitely do it.

“If it has anything to do with trying to win again, I’d advise her to give it up. At 44, it’s too late. I mean, she might win a match or two. Have fun with the crowd. Be proud of herself. But more than that…

“Unless it’s to say goodbye. Because she didn’t get the farewell she wanted or deserved. In that case, I’d tell her: go ahead, do it.”

The Swedish great added: “Either way, it’s great for women’s tennis and for our sport. Because ever since Novak [Djokovic] won his 24th Grand Slam title, I feel like she’s been forgotten.

“Even though she was the greatest, men and women combined, for years. She’s too important to tennis for us to stop talking about her.”

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