Serena Williams appears to be flirting with a stunning tennis comeback at the age of 44 and former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has predicted when he might make what could be a brief and final appearance on a tennis court.

Williams has added herself back onto the anti-doping list that all professional players need to sign up to if they want to compete on the tennis tour.

That decision inevitably led to speculation that the 23-time Grand Slam winning legend is planning an audacious return to the sport, more than three years after she called time on her career at the 2022 US Open.

A full-time return to tennis appears to be unlikely for the mother of two, but Rusedski suspects Williams has a plan in mind and it might be linked to a final appearance on court for her sister Venus.

“For me, I think she might play some doubles with Venus,” said Rusedski, speaking on the first episode of his new podcast, Off Court with Greg, which goes live on Monday.

“If Venus is hanging up the rackets, I think she has gone on the (doping) list to sign off with Venus, which started the Williams sisters story.

“What an amazing story. I think it’s the greatest story ever. You look at the Dad and they have made a movie out of this, King Richard. He said I don’t have one Michael Jordan, I have two Michael Jordans.

“What Serena and Venus did coming from Compton is incredible, so I think she has put herself on the and will play doubles with Venus. It could be Wimbledon, it could be the US Open and boy, would I love to see that. I hope I’m there to see that in person if it happens.”

Serena’s former coach Patrick Mouratoglou also gave his verdict on a potential comeback for his former player, as he backed the tennis legend to return to the game.

“I think when Serena wants something and when she puts her heart in it, there are not much things that are impossible,” said Mouratoglou. “So I guess, if she thinks about her comeback, she will only [do it] if she thinks she can compete with the best.

“Otherwise, she will not. That’s not her mindset. That’s never been her mindset. Maybe this (comeback) is something that crossed her mind because she’s in super shape, as everybody saw.

“She looks like she’s back to being a top athlete after being a mother. To open an opportunity and to come back, there is, I think, a long way to go, so I guess we’ll know in a few months if it happens.”

Williams has downplayed talk of a comeback, but the tennis world will be waiting to see if we get a final burst of magic from the Williams sisters in 2026.