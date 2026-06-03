Serena Williams is set to explode back onto the tennis stage at next week’s WTA 500 tournament at the Queen’s Club, but former British No 1 Greg Rusedski is not convinced she has what it takes to challenge for another Grand Slam singles title.

Williams is set to play with Victoria Mboko in what will be the highest-profile tennis comeback in decades, with her first appearance on court in London set to come four years after she retired at the 2022 US Open.

McEnroe admitted he was surprised by the announcement that Williams will play the grass court season, as he set the bar of expectation high for her comeback.

“I’m semi-shocked that she decided to do this at her age after having two kids and what she accomplished,” McEnroe told TNT Sports and HBO Max at Roland Garros.

“I know she didn’t have a major after she had her first kid and I know that was something she wanted to prove she could do.

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“If Serena Williams is the GOAT, and she expected to go out and win every game she played, she’s not coming back because she’s happy to play, she wants to win another major,

“That’s the only reason I can think Serena Williams wants to play tennis again. This has been talked about in the States for the last couple of years, this isn’t a new thing. As time went by, it was less likely it was going to happen.”

The prospect of a 44-year-old mother of two returning to tennis and challenging for the Wimbledon title against the world’s best players is ambitious and in the opinion of former British No 1 Greg Rusedski, her best chance of another Grand Slam title will not come in singles.

“Maybe she would win in doubles. In singles, I’m not so sure,” suggested Rusedski on the latest edition of his podcast.

“You gotta see it to believe it. She’s 44 years young. she’s been advertising in America a weight loss drug. So that obviously gets your body shape changed completely.

“We’ll only find out after we see her play. And if the serve is firing, she will have a chance to win matches.

“Then also you have to have the movement and it depends how the conditions are. Are they going to be hot or are they going to be cold?

“It’s one thing to say you’re going to win Slams, but 44 years young, it’s hard to do so. But never discount a great champion and Serena is the GOAT in the ladies game, so people are excited about her coming back.

“Winning Slams? I think Jonny Mac is going a little over the top on this. Let’s see if she can win a match first.

“I’m not gonna say she’s gonna win a Slam. Can she win two, three matches? Yes. But also it’s doing it back to back to back.

“That’s why she’s coming back at Wimbledon, because she thinks I get some cheap, short points

“The jury’s still out in my opinion, but I’m happy to eat my words if I’m wrong. If I’m wrong, it would be one of the greatest stories in sports history.”

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