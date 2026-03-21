WTA Tour star and recent Serena Williams hitting partner Alycia Parks has revealed that the tennis great is “hitting good” ahead of a potential comeback.

Former world No 1 Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, officially retired from tennis following the 2022 US Open, though rumours have emerged in recent months that the 44-year-old could be set for a stunning return.

The American officially re-entered the tennis doping pool back in February, a mandatory requirement for any player looking to compete in the professional game.

And, the tennis icon herself has remained coy regarding rumours of a comeback in recent months, with Williams neither confirming nor denying the possibility of a return in recent interviews.

Suggestions of a comeback were only fuelled when footage of a practise session between Williams and Parks, the current world No 105, was shared online.

American ace Parks has spoken in the past about how she sees Williams as a mentor and, in a new interview with Tennis Channel at the Miami Open, she revealed how her practise sessions with the tennis great came about.

Parks said: “I did text her when I was, I think, in the Middle East, and I was like: ‘Hey, like, can you practise when I come back to the States?’

“And she was like: ‘Yeah, let’s go.’ So we got in a few sessions and, yeah, she’s been helping me.

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“She’s hitting good. Yeah, she’s definitely fit. She looks great, and she’s hitting the ball amazing.”

Several rumours have been floated as to whether and when Williams will return.

Some, including fellow tennis great Novak Djokovic, have suggested that the 44-year-old could make a return at Wimbledon this summer, or potentially at the US Open in August.

It has also been suggested that Williams could be returning to play doubles with her older sister, Venus, who herself returned to action last summer after a 14-month hiatus from the sport.

However, Parks herself insisted that she was in the dark as to how official or unofficial any comeback plans were.

“I don’t know if she’s coming back. I don’t know when she’s coming back,” added Parks.

“We just go to practise. We don’t really talk about too much of her coming back, just like fun stuff, and we are talking. So, yeah.”

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