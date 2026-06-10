Serena Williams’ doubles partner for the Berlin Open has been confirmed

Serena Williams is back on the court for the first time since 2022.

Serena Williams has sailed back into action nearly four years after her last competitive match at the 2022 US Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion comfortably won her first match back at Queen’s alongside Victoria Mboko against Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe.

The pair are set to play Laura Siegemund and Leylah Fernandez in the second round, but the American icon already has her eyes on her next tournament.

The star has also signed up for the doubles at the Berlin Open, which is set to take place between the 13th and 21st June in the German capital.

Williams reportedly wanted to partner with Coco Gauff in Berlin, but that all-star partnership has not come to fruition before the grass court event.

Instead, Williams has opted for another WTA Tour top 10 player.

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According to The Times, Williams will be pairing with Karolina Muchova at the Berlin Open during the second tournament of her iconic comeback.

Williams had plenty of choice when it came to her doubles partner in Berlin, as many of the biggest stars on the WTA Tour are set for the singles draw.

Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, Gauff, Elina Svitolina, and Mboko are all set to play the Berlin Open.

Muchova is not a prolific doubles player, so she has clearly made the decision based on playing with the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

The Czech star has only played one doubles tournament all year, which came at the Brisbane International right at the beginning of the season.

She paired with Priscilla Hon at the Australian event and the duo reached the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 tournament.

They were eventually beaten by Jelena Ostapenko and Su-Wei Hsieh, but her new partership with Williams is undoubtedly set for more eyes than her Brisbane matches.

9000 fans packed into the Andy Murray Arena at Queen’s for Williams first match and the excitement will no doubt transfer over to Germany for her appearance at the Berlin Open.

After Queen’s and Berlin, Williams is expected to play Wimbledon, but that is yet to be confirmed by the Grand Slam.

She will need to receive a wildcard to play the event, and that is typically decided by Wimbledon in mid-June.