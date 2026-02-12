Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci has asserted that the tennis icon “expects she can win another Grand Slam” ahead of her anticipated return to the sport.

Macci began coaching Serena Williams in 1991, when she was 10 years old, and worked with the future legend until 1995. He also coached Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, during the same period.

The American, a seven-time USPTA national coach of the year, also trained Jennifer Capriati, Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick Mary Pierce, Anastasia Myskina and Sofia Kenin.

Williams made her farewell from tennis at the 2022 US Open. The American won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles — an Open Era women’s record — at the 2017 Australian Open.

The 44-year-old is expected to make a sensational comeback after it emerged that she will be eligible to play again on 22 February — which will mark six months after she re-entered the anti-doping testing pool.

In a series of posts on Twitter/X, Macci insisted Williams will have high expectations of herself if she does return.

“What to expect from Serena and her comeback. Same fight, same grit, same unreal inner qualities you cannot buy over the Internet but can deliver over the net,” said the American.

“When Serena starts playing she is going ALL IN. This is not a cameo or guest appearance.

“The Compton Comet thinks and expects she can win another Grand Slam. Never ever count out the heart of a goat (greatest of all time) or lion and 120 mph serves will be flying.”

In an exclusive interview with Tennis355, former world No 5 Anna Chakvetadze — who played Williams twice — shared her thoughts on the American’s potential comeback.

“Serena is a legend of our sport and one of the greatest champions in history,” said the Russian, who won eight WTA Tour titles.

“If she ever decides to return, it would obviously be something very special for tennis.

“In individual matches, especially on the biggest stages, she could still look very competitive. But a full tournament, and especially the two-week Grand Slam distance, is a completely different challenge.

“The key question is how the body responds to that kind of physical load over time.

“If she does come back, I’m sure it would only be for something truly meaningful to her. She has achieved everything in tennis, and her legacy is already untouchable.”

