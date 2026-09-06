Serena Williams’ former coach explains what most players on the WTA Tour are doing ‘incorrectly’

Alex Eala’s rise on the WTA Tour has been an incredible watch during the 2026 season.

The Filipina star has flown up the rankings this season, particularly over the summer months during the grass court swing and the North American hardcourt swing.

However, it has become clear that Eala has one big flaw in her game and that is her serve.

It is considerably slower than most of her WTA Tour rivals and it has often been exploited at big moments in the star’s biggest matches.

However, legendary tennis coach Rick Macci, who worked with Serena Williams in her early years, has suggested that ‘most’ of the WTA Tour have a problem with their serve.

“Lets take a step back and just imagine if the Philippine has a biomechanically correct serve from the ground up,” wrote Macci on social media.

More Alex Eala news

Coco Gauff says if Alex Eala plays under more pressure than she does at the US Open

Alex Eala’s US Open ranking points and prize money after Iva Jovic loss

“Most players on the WTA Tour serve incorrectly. But if you do 10 million of anything from age eight and it is more about arm speed fluidity and looking smooth (which happen to younger girls and boys) you create muscle memory that is very difficult to rewire the reflexes when older.

“But most coaches cannot see with the human eye or understand the timing of the leg drive has to innitate the racquet entry. Number one most common mistake in tennis when serving even at the highest level. Alex can fix this but it has to be reconstructive surgery and science based.”

Despite Eala’s obvious issues on serve, her stats are actually quite impressive.

The star has hit 56 and 99 doubles faults in 2026. Her first serve percentage is an impressive 63.3%, which has equated to 61.8% of first serve points won.

It’s a testament to Eala’s other weapons that she has reached a career ranking high of world No 18 on the WTA Tour.

Her return of serve, in particular, is one of the best on the WTA Tour and it’s something she has been hailed for by Greg Rusedski in recent weeks.

Speaking on Off Court with Greg, the British star said: “And for me, she’s probably the best return of serve player in the world at the moment.

“The way she can take it so early, take your time away. It doesn’t matter if she’s facing a big server or someone who’s serving slow, she’s willing to step in.”

If Eala can manage to improve her serve, she could become one of the best players on the WTA Tour, and, whisper it, even win a Grand Slam title.