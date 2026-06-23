Serena Williams’ former trainer details the key factor which could derail her Wimbledon hopes

Serena Williams’ return to singles action at Wimbledon has become one of the biggest talking points heading into this year’s Grand Slam.

Williams made an astonishing return to action earlier this month in doubles, alongside Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova, but she is yet to play singles.

That didn’t stop the American from accepting the last remaining wildcard for the Wimbledon singles draw and the tennis world is buzzing about the star’s return.

Williams has already arrived at Wimbledon, where she has begun her preparations for both singles and doubles, the latter of which she will play with her sister Venus Williams.

While Williams has opted to work alongside coach Rennae Stubbs for her return to the sport, another one of the coaches has divulged information about the star’s return.

In an interview with Eurosport France, Sébastien Durand outlined his feelings about Williams’ return to singles action at Wimbledon.

Durand worked with Williams between 2012 and 2014 at the Mouratoglou Academy, when she was coached by Patrick Mouratoglou.

Having worked with the 23-time Grand Slam champion extensively, Durand shared what the biggest challenges Williams will face in her singles return.

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“Theoretically, everything is against her: her age, her long absence, her lack of match fitness, her complete lack of singles preparation. But it’s Serena… Having seen her overcome so many difficult situations, I know that nothing is impossible for her,” he said.

“I don’t know how she’s prepared. But knowing her, if she’s competing, it’s because she’s ready. I think her return is well thought out. With age, like everyone else, she has certainly lost some muscle mass, reactivity, and speed.

“However, her striking power, her strength, her extraordinary timing—she still has that. As for the neuro-visual connection—an aspect I work on a lot—that is, the communication between the eye and the brain, that can also be maintained by working on it.

“If she has done that, she will still be just as powerful on the first two shots, which have always been her greatest strength. It’s hard to say, it will all depend on her draw and how she handles the event emotionally because, ultimately, that will also be a factor.

“Serena is a beast because of her commitment, her power, her willpower, her motivation… My gut feeling is that she can go very far… just as easily as she can lose in the first round. With her, anything is possible.”

Williams has not played a Wimbledon singles match since she lost to Harmony Tan in the first round of the 2022 competition.