Serena Williams has fuelled speculation that she could make a sensational comeback after she refused to rule out coming out of retirement when asked directly about it.

In December, Williams sparked rumours that she could make a return to tennis when it was revealed she had re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA)’s International Registered Testing Pool (IRTP).

Players on the IRTP need to inform the ITIA about their whereabouts every day of the year through the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s ADAMS platform. By being on the list, players give the ITIA permission to conduct no-notice, out-of-competition testing as part of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP).

The ITIA’s website explains that players “may not return to sanctioned events unless they have made themselves available for out-of-competition testing for at least six months prior to the event in question.”

After the news emerged, Williams took to X/Twitter to respond to the “wildfire” by insisting she would not be making a comeback.

“I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy,” Williams wrote.

Williams made her farewell from tennis at the 2022 US Open, having announced that she would “evolve away” from the sport rather than using the word retirement.

The former world No 1 won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and she is regarded by many to be the greatest women’s tennis player of all time.

During an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday, Williams was asked by host Savannah Guthrie about a potential comeback.

Here is the full exchange:

Guthrie: Recently — tell me if I have this right — you re-entered the drug testing pool, which some see as the precursor to a return to tennis. So you know I have to ask, are you returning to professional tennis?

Williams: I mean, really? Are you asking this on the Today show?

Guthrie: Yes, I am. They’d kill me if I didn’t. Tennis nation, all your fans.

Williams: Really? Oh my gosh. Oh my goodness. Oh my goodness.

Guthrie: Is that a no?

Williams: Is that a no (laughs)?

Guthrie: You didn’t say yes or no.

Williams: I’m just having fun and enjoying my life right now.

Guthrie: Okay, but that’s not a yes or a no.

Williams: I don’t know, I’m just gonna see what happens

Guthrie: That’s a ‘maybe’ to me!

Williams: That’s not a maybe.

Guthrie: It’s a ‘I’ll see what happens’, it’s not a no.

Williams: Listen, I have two kids. I’m a full-time stay at home… when I filled out a form the other day, occupation: housewife.

Guthrie: Okay, but you did re-enter [the testing pool].

Williams: Did I re-enter? I don’t know if I was out. Listen, I can’t discuss this (laughs).

Guthrie: Okay, but I’m just saying, if you wanted to put it to bed, this would be a good moment to put the retirement rumours to bed.

Williams: If I want to put it to bed… Listen, I want to go to bed — it’s early.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, former world No 5 Anna Chakvetadze revealed she thinks Williams could be “very competitive” if she returns to tennis.

