Serena Williams’ coach and her agent have both spoken out after the tennis legend lost on her singles comeback at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

The 44-year-old fell to a 3-6, 7-6(6), 3-6 defeat to world No 87 Maya Joint in the first round at Wimbledon in what was her first singles match in almost four years.

The former world No 1 came under fire for choosing not to speak to the media in a post-match press conference, but she did not receive a fine

Williams‘ agent Jill Smoller has revealed the American sustained a knee injury during her match and cited this as the reason for her skipping media duties.

“Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams,” Smoller said.

“She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week.”

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The revelation about Williams’ knee casts doubt over her hopes of playing doubles with her sister Venus at Wimbledon after the pair received a wildcard.

Rennae Stubbs, a former doubles world No 1 who has been coaching Williams during her comeback, has hit back at the criticism the seven-time Wimbledon winner has faced.

In a post on X/Twitter, Stubbs wrote: “The hate and lack of empathy in this world is astounding to me.

“Especially when you have no idea what you’re talking about. Just blows my mind.”

Speaking on BBC Sport, Laura Robson revealed what Rennae Stubbs and Williams’ other coach, Jarmere Jenkins, said to her during the match.

“I’ve got such a great look in to Jarmere [Jenkins] and Rennae [Stubbs] and Serena’s coaching box and Jamere is actually shouting a lot to have more discipline on return,” said Robson.

“When the return is going to the backhand, Maya Joint just soaks that pace up. It can be a little slower, it can afford to be slower if it’s going to that forehand, because you don’t get punished on that plus one shot.

“There’s a lot of instruction coming Serena’s way, but most of it is to get to the forehand, to be disciplined, and to stay low with the legs. They look pretty okay in terms of tension up in the box, taking a lot of pictures, but I’m keeping my ears open.”

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