Serena Williams makes bizarre decision during doubles defeat in Berlin

Serena Williams and Karolina Muchova’s time at the Berlin Open came to an end as they were defeated in the first round by Erin Routliffe and Giuliana Olmos.

Just two breaks of serve were the difference in Berlin and Williams and Muchova were dispatched 6-4 6-4 on Centre Court at the German tournament.

Williams, who has been awarded a Wimbledon wildcard to play doubles with her sister Venus Williams, will now have plenty of time between now and the Grand Slam.

Her sister, Venus, meanwhile, is set to play doubles with Alexandra Eala at Bad Homburg ahead of her partnership with Serena at Wimbledon.

More Serena Williams news

Coco Gauff explains why she isn’t playing doubles with Serena Williams in Berlin

Serena Williams’ weight-loss drug could be banned in tennis, predicts British icon

The 23-time Grand Slam champion made a strange change for her match alongside Muchova, which saw her break a long-standing tradition in her career.

Williams played on the left side with Muchova, which is something she has rarely done in her career. Even with her partnership with Mboko, which saw her win her return match at Queen’s, she was playing on the right side.

Her entire career alongside sister Venus saw her play on the right side too, so it’s a strange move from the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Perhaps a reason for this could be Williams gearing up for a singles run, as it allowed the star to practice returning from the ad side in Berlin.

It did not go well for Williams, as neither her or Muchova were able to break the serve of Routliffe or Olmos during a competitive first round match.

Williams has not yet been confirmed to play singles of any kind, although her first round defeat at the Berlin Open could give her a chance to try.

The likes of Bad Homburg and the Eastbourne Open, both of which take place the week prior to Wimbledon, would surely love to have her as part of their entry list.

There is 13 days to go until Wimbledon now for Williams and she would surely like to have more comeback matches than just two before her partnership with her sister at the Grand Slam.

Williams and Mboko’s partnership was unfortunately ended due to the Canadian’s injury after their maiden win together against Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

The American has reportedly been training for most of 2026, but nothing can replicate the feeling of having competitive matches under your belt.

There is more than a small chance that Williams will continue her grass court swing ahead of Wimbledon as she looks to stamp her authority on the Grand Slam yet again.

The Williams sister have the joint-most titles in doubles at Wimbledon, alongside Suzanne Lenglen and Elizabeth Ryan, with six victories at the grass court Grand Slam.