Serena Williams’ sensational comeback to tennis has seen the 23-time Grand Slam champion enlist the help of another major winner in the form of Rennae Stubbs.

Stubbs won six Grand Slams in her career in doubles and mixed doubles and she will now be aiding Williams in her doubles comeback alongside sister Venus Williams at Wimbledon.

The pair have been awarded a doubles wildcard into the event they have won several times, but rumours are swirling about Serena’s status as a singles star.

She is yet to play a singles event, instead focusing on doubles at Queen’s and Berlin, but many expect the star to be offered the remaining wildcard at SW19.

On her podcast, Stubbs responded to the rumours that Williams could also return to Wimbledon as a singles star.

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Speaking on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, the multi-time Grand Slam champion said: “What a treat for the fans. Like, no matter what and how they do, you know, there’s so many people that would never have seen Venus and Serena play live.

“So for that fact, I’m just really happy for the tennis public that they get to see again. Look, it’s no secret there’s one left, right? And I’m sure that Wimbledon are hoping that she says yes, but again, Serena makes those decisions and often says, you know, she’ll write us in a text.

“So, she’s going to make those decisions in the next few days, what she wants to do. And I don’t know. We obviously talked about it. It’s out there, that it’s still available, if she wants to do it or not. And it’s going to be up to her to make that decision.

“And she will be supported by all of us either way. If it’s just playing doubles, then it’s just playing doubles. And that’s how she feels. And listen, I have not talked to her about this, but I think that there’s part of her that would love to play singles at Wimbledon, but she also is very smart in knowing what she’s capable of. And when she chooses to decide not to play, she’s making that decision based on her own feelings.

“So I don’t know what the answer to that question is. Nobody does. And so, yeah, I mean, it was news to me how many wildcards were left, and it was news to me that, you know, that it was even asked to her in press.

“And so, because there was one left, I’m sure she’s maybe holding those cards a little bit closer to her chest, but that’ll be her decision in the next, I would say, in the next few days. Wimbledon would have to know in the next few days.”

The wildcards for the women’s singles draw at Wimbledon this year are Maja Chwalińska, Harriet Dart, Alicia Dudeney, Hannah Klugman, Mika Stojsavljevic, Katie Swan, and Mimi Xu, with one left to be announced.