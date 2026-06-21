Serena Williams is set to play singles and doubles at Wimbledon after the tournament made its final wildcard pick.

Wimbledon left a number of gaps in its wildcard roster as part of its initial announcement on Tuesday, including for men’s and women’s singles.

Serena had already been confirmed to play in the doubles alongside sister Venus Williams, after being handed a wildcard.

But as the other slots got filled, anticipation reached fever point over whether or not the 44-year-old would indeed make her singles return at SW19.

Off the back of playing two matches in doubles, a couple of weeks after returning to the sport after nearly four years away, the grass court major revealed on Sunday night that she will make a surprise return to singles later this month.

In an Instagram story, Serena posted a graphic of her in an all-white outfit at Wimbledon, with the words, “Serena returns, ladies’ singles.”

Naturally, tennis fans were giddy with excitement.

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