Serena Williams caught the eye as she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Gucci’s short film, The Tiger, in Milan, with fans online quick to comment on her stunning appearance as she wore a black dress complete with long sleeves and feathers trimming her shoulders.

The 23-time Grand Slam winning tennis icon has caused a stir since revealing her weight loss in recent weeks, with her appearance at at the tennis Hall of Fame induction for her former rival Maria Sharapova highlighting her new look.

Now the mother of two has taken centre stage once again, as she walked the red carpet in Milan and also served up some revealing images on her Instagram account.

She posed in some lingerie as she displayed her trim figure, after admitting she struggled to lose weight following the birth of her second child.

That is when she started taking that Zepbound, a GLP-1 medication, which appears to have produced impressive results.

“My whole life is being in the gym, working out, running, training, HIIT training, dancing, every single thing you can think of,” Williams said in an interview with Vogue.

“I would always get to a certain point on the scale, but I could never get below that.

“That’s when I decided that it was time to try something different and got on the GLP-1 with Ro.

“I’m not saying any of this lightly, which is why it’s so important to have an honest conversation about this topic. I’m the mom of two girls, and I wanted to be very honest about what I’m doing so they can always be the same with me and we can have an open relationship.”

This was not the first time she spoke about weight loss drugs, as she made this comments in an interview last year.

“I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained,” said Williams.

“It was crazy because I’d never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at.

‘I had never taken shortcuts in my career and always worked really hard. I know what it takes to be the best.

“So it was very frustrating to do all the same things and never be able to change that number on the scale or the way my body looked.”

Williams’s husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, is an investor in the company that produces the slimming drug being used by Serena, and he also serves on their board.

