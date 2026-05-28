Andy Roddick believes that Serena Williams coming out of retirement to play the grass-court season would be a ‘lightning in a bottle’ moment.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion ended her professional career at the 2022 US Open, despite having beaten world No 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round.

In August of that year, she made clear that she was taking an ‘evolution’ away from tennis – rather than a traditional retirement from the sport.

However, a recent report from The Telegraph indicates that the American is in talks to make a dramatic return to professional tennis at the upcoming Queen’s Club event, in the women’s doubles category alongside Victoria Mboko.

The event takes place from June 8–14, with wildcards due to be announced imminently.

It has been suggested that, if all goes well at Queen’s, Williams would then seek a wildcard for the Wimbledon Championships.

“I don’t think as soon as you re-enter doping protocols – which happened six or eight months ago – you do that because you want the option of coming back, right?” commented Roddick during an appearance on his Served with Andy Roddick podcast.

“Maybe you don’t know if you’re coming back or not, but at the very least, you’re thinking really hard about it.

“And I know this isn’t a pragmatic decision. I’m sure there’s emotion. I’m sure there’s the champion’s mentality, ego and like, what if and all of this stuff. If you enter doping protocols, you’re looking to come back. Or at least you’re looking at the option to come back.

“If you do that and you’re Serena Williams, I got to think, is she going to be faster than when she left? I don’t know. I mean, she looks in fantastic shape. And I think you could say her best chance of lightning in a bottle in this comeback is that it’s on grass at Wimbledon.

“If she’s not sure in November and re-enters doping protocols, can she say I’m coming back? She can’t do anything quietly. She’s Serena Williams!”

Latest Tennis News

Jannik Sinner reacts to earliest Grand Slam loss in 3 years after ‘hard to accept’ French Open exit

John McEnroe issues Novak Djokovic verdict after Jannik Sinner’s shock French Open exit

Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, having lifted the trophy in 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016.

Her most recent appearance at SW19 came in a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (3) first-round loss to Harmony Tan.

Her older sister, Venus Williams, is still competing on tour at the age of 45.

In July last year, she became the oldest woman to win a singles match since Martina Navratilova (2004), at 47 years old.

“I think we’re going to see her play singles, and I do think the only thing that is a little bit of a doubles motivated thing – as her sister [Venus] is also not retired yet,” added Roddick.

“So would you do it for your sister for one last run at the US Open or something like that? Yes. And I said that eight months ago. So that’s the only caveat.

“I don’t think she plays only doubles at Wimbledon. I think she’s going to play singles. But I think there’s a half a chance she plays singles before that.

“I just don’t see at this point in her life where she’s in her forties coming back. How many shots in the basket are you going to have on your best surface in singles again, if that’s your intent?

“I don’t think she can skip Wimbledon this year in singles. I think if you’re going to come back, I think you got to go.

“At this point I’d be more surprised if she didn’t come back just to put a bow on it. I think we’re going to see her play professional tennis. I will put it in my veins.

“I want Serena back on the tennis court. That would be unbelievable. I hope it happens.”