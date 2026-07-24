Serena Williams admits she is a big fan of Aryna Sabalenka as she ‘sees a lot of herself’ in the reigning world No 1, particularly when it comes to expressing her anger on court.

Whether it is celebrating a point with a massive roar or screaming in anger when things don’t go her way, four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka is not afraid of showing her emotions on court.

Tennis great Williams – who recently made her return to competitive tennis following nearly four years away – was similar when she was at the peak of her powers although according to the American, she was a bit more reserved as “she wasn’t allowed to show her anger”.

During her recent appearance at the Fanatics Fest in Manhattan, the 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed: “Sabalenka is No 1 and she’s such a spitfire and she really gives her all when she’s out there. I see myself in that and so I love that, I love that about her.

“And when she loses, she’s mad and I wasn’t allowed to express myself my anger [when I was playing], but I love how she is allowed to show her anger. I love it.”

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Williams joined actor Kevin Hart for a Cold Bath in Cold as Balls Live and was asked if the competitive nature of tennis affected her relationship with sister Venus Williams when they battling it out for big titles.

The pair dominated women’s tennis from 1998 and 2020 and faced each other 31 times during that period with Serena winning the head-to-head rivalry 19–12.

One of those matches was in a Wimbledon final and the younger Williams sister was “mad” at her older sibling, but Venus didn’t notice anything.

“I remember one time I lost in the Wimbledon final to her and I was so mad. I just couldn’t even look at her. I couldn’t speak,” Serena said.

“It was so funny. And then we have to play a doubles final after and I was so mad. I wasn’t speaking on the floor. She’s so not connected, she didn’t even know. I found out years later she didn’t even know I was mad at her.

“I was like ‘Oh, I really I wasn’t even talking to you”. And then we weren’t we weren’t winning in the doubles or we needed to communicate and I finally started talking and I got excited. I was like okay I need a championship too.

“It was funny but she’s always such a great sport, she’s such a great champion and she really taught me how to be a better champion and how to just always show up every single day.”