Serena Williams has paid a heartfelt tribute to her sister and “built-in best friend” Venus Williams after the latter’s wedding in Florida this past weekend.

Former world No 1 and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus officially married Italian actor Andrea Preti in Palm Beach earlier this month, following an Italian celebration back in September.

Venus and Preti, who reportedly first started dating after meeting in Italy last year, have shared an array of stunning posts celebrating their nuptials, with a five-day celebration reportedly held to mark the start of their marriage.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion wore a Morilee bridal dress on her big day, while Preti’s wedding suit was designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Family was at the heart of the wedding, with Venus joined by her mum, Oracene Price, and sisters Serena, Lyndrea Price, and Isha Price.

Twenty-three-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena shared her own Instagram post celebrating her sister’s wedding, and paid a warm tribute to her older sister to celebrate her big day.

She wrote: “My sister’s keeper. Venus, where do I even begin? From the backyard courts to the biggest stages in the world, you’ve always led with grace, strength, and a heart bigger than any trophy. Watching you step into this next chapter surrounded by love felt like watching the sun rise…steady, powerful, and full of promise.

“You’ve been my built-in best friend, my protector, my teacher, and my reminder to always walk in purpose. Seeing you this happy, this loved, this radiant… it means everything to me.

“To love, to partnership, to laughter, and to a lifetime of choosing each other every single day. I couldn’t be prouder to stand beside you, not just today, but always.”

Further posts from the wedding show Venus, Preti, and their friends and family during multiple different celebrations.

Venus made a memorable return to court in 2025, with the 45-year-old ending her 16-month absence from tour with a stunning win over Peyton Stearns in the opening round of the Washington Open in July.

She then competed at the Cincinnati Open and US Open later in the summer, pushing Karolina Muchova to three sets at Flushing Meadows, before reaching the women’s doubles quarter-final alongside Leylah Fernandez.

The tennis legend is set to continue her career into 2026, with the American currently scheduled to play the Auckland Open at the start of January.

All eyes will then be on if and when she receives a wildcard into the Australian Open, the opening Grand Slam tournament of the year.

