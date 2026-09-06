Serena and Venus Williams have been told to consider moving on from tennis

Serena Williams and Venus Williams have been told to consider “moving away” from tennis after their first-round US Open loss in the women’s doubles.

The 44-year-old and 46-year-old ran 14th seeds Chan Hao-ching and Maya Joint very close on Friday but ultimately came up short in a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (10-7) defeat at Flushing Meadows.

Since returning to the WTA Tour after nearly four years away, Serena has played in five different tournaments, both in singles and doubles, and has won just once.

And for Venus, she has lost 15 first-round singles matches in a row, dating back to last year. As a result, former British No 1 Greg Rusedski thinks it may be time for the iconic duo to go in a new direction.

The former US Open finalist likened their current struggles to the tail end of Muhammad Ali’s career, where the aging boxer lost three of his last four fights in his late 30s.

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He said on Off Court, “Part of me is thinking, Serena and Venus, your story is amazing, what you guys have done to get to world number one, the eyeballs you bring to our sport, but losing first round all the time, it’s kind of like watching Muhammad Ali, the greatest boxer, in my opinion, just going on a little bit too long at times.

“And I feel like you don’t need to be on the main tour to basically participate. You could do what Federer did and have a wonderful exhibition [at the US Open] with Andy Roddick… John McEnroe and Andre Agassi showed up.

“You guys are legends of the sport. You’re going to go down in history as two of the greatest players, if not the greatest women’s tennis player in Serena Williams, so maybe it’s time to move away from the main tour and do things outside of tennis, which they’re doing already, and play some exhibitions.

“You can sell them out. You could do it at even all the slams, but I kind of feel like the results aren’t happening. How many matches have they won so far? I think it is 15 straight first round losses for Venus.”

Rusedski acknowleged that a lot of tennis fans will still love to see the Williams sisters in action. But the former world No 4 thinks that it may be time for the next generation to be the new torchbearers for the sport.

He continued, “Serena comes back at Wimbledon, loses first round to Maya Joint, then she comes back in the doubles, loses first round with Venus, even though it was an exciting match. So part of me is thinking, how much more are you going to do this?

“Maybe a lot of people love it and that’s fine, but I kind of feel like, let’s move on to the next generation and the tournament will do that coming up now, especially the third rounds we have in the ladies draws as well.”

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