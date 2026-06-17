Wimbledon’s decision to hand Serena Williams and Venus Williams a wildcard in the women’s doubles has been hailed as “amazing for tennis”.

The 44-year-old made her comeback at Queen’s last week, nearly four years after playing what many expected to be her last match at the 2022 US Open.

The 23-time major winner won her first match alongside Victoria Mboko, before the Canadian withdrew from the tournament due to a knee injury.

Serena then headed to Berlin this week, only to lose her doubles match 6-4 6-4 with Karolina Muchova against specialists Giuliana Olmos and Erin Routliffe.

As the Williams sisters prepare to return to SW19, British star Harriet Dart has had her say on the return of the veteran.

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While the former world No 70 said she was thrilled to have Serena back in the sport, Dart quipped she doesn’t want to face her in round one at Wimbledon.

“I think it’s amazing for tennis. I was at Queen’s Club when Serena first came back,” she said. “The aura… it’s Serena! Singles, doubles, mixed, whatever, she wins everything!

“She’s hitting the ball good, she’s in great shape, and I think it will be really cool to have both of them back together. I am not sure when they last played… I just hope we don’t play them in the first round!”

While Dart was excited about Serena‘s return to tennis, she was less sanguine following her straight-set loss to 17-year-old Brit Hannah Klugman at the Nottingham Open on Tuesday.

The teenager had lost in qualifying but got the call to enter the draw as a lucky loser following Katie Boulter’s withdrawal. And she made the most of her second chance in a 6-2 6-4 victory.

The 152nd-ranked Dart, who opened up on a difficult year or so, said the world No 509 played with “nothing to lose”, while she had a rough day at the office.

“I had a very tough last year. It was very challenging. I fought back up to regain my ranking, making qualifying for all the slams, which is good. I just want to keep pushing to get my ranking back up there. I think I have a lot that needs to improve with my tennis,” she said.

“Today, for example, I felt I didn’t feel I played tennis at all. It was a pretty poor level from my side but she [Klugman] was also serving very well so it was putting more pressure on my service games.

“At the same time, it’s a tough matchup, she’s a young player with nothing to lose, has no pressure on her. So she can free-ball it.”

Both Dart and Klugman have been given Wimbledon wildcards in the singles, while the latter will also be playing doubles with Maia Lumsden. Whether they face Serena and Venus remains to be seen.

GO DEEPER: Wimbledon wildcards: Serena Williams & Maja Chwalinska learn their fate as Nick Kyrgios in doubt